With Instagram introducing updates this week, TikTok has not been far behind. This time, the social network that already has a billion monthly active users, has announced support for the new SharePlay function, announced in iOS 15. This means that users will be able to use the ‘For You’ feature, such as ‘For Us’ when SharePlay is enabled via FaceTime.

The information was shared by the Twitter user @AetherAurelia, who noticed how ‘For you’ from TikTok turned into a ‘For us’ page, mixing the feed using videos. So from now on, through SharePlay People will be able to enjoy time together by watching content on TikTok.

It’s essentially a synced page between the devices on the SharePlay session, it also seems to mix interests. From what I can tell it just mixes them, although when I swiped to the next video it seemed more targeted towards me, when Tom swiped it seemed targeted towards him https://t.co/rfcMwtj6Zc – Aether Aurelia (@AetherAurelia) November 15, 2021

How to use SharePlay with TikTok

Anyone with a TikTok account should be able to try this as long as they both parties are using iOS 15.1 or later.

Start a FaceTime call, open TikTok and tap the SharePlay button .

. Share your screen with the other people on the FaceTime call.

The “For You” section on TikTok will become “For Us”.

To end SharePlay or screen sharing, tap the SharePlay icon on FaceTime.

One of the most anticipated features of iOS 15 was SharePlay, which gives users the ability to listen to songs, watch TV shows, play games and more while on a FaceTime call with friends or family. With TikTok being one of the most popular apps today, introducing this feature, others are sure to follow suit.

WhatsApp is developing a universal application for macOS and iPadOS

Related topics: Applications

Subscribe to HBO Max with a 50% discount forever to subscribe

Subscribe to Disney + for $ 8.99! to subscribe