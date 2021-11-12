Advantages and disadvantages

One of the timeless tips from recruiters is a CV that stands out from the crowd. Sound, even logical, but in any case it usually causes many headaches in people who must capture their experience and skills, but also their personality in one or two pages. This has left some truly fascinating designs – seriously, give yourself an internet dive you’ll be blown away – but it has hardly lessened the frustration of many people who discover in the worst way that visual impact doesn’t guarantee visibility in a stack of sheets or an overloaded mailbox from recruiters.

This caused many people to turn to different social networks in search of visibility, or better yet, viralization. Let’s admit it, TikTok is not at all the first social network that ends up being used for these purposes, but it is the one with the greatest potential by its very nature. More and more recruiters recognize that video CVs considerably simplify work because beyond the qualifications, they allow to know the personality and creativity of the candidates. The only factor against the format is that, as with its printed counterpart, many do not know where to stop, which does not happen with this particular application thanks to its three-minute limit. The bet, yes, is not without controversy.

One of the reasons why the use of photographs in CVs fell into disuse was due to the potential discrimination of candidates based on their physical appearance. These fears have been triggered by the use of videos that reveal more of the people and are more difficult to manipulate compared to a still image. Added to this is the prejudice factor, as many believe that TikTok is a superficial space and that it only favors a very select niche of rather attractive people.

Not to mention the contact information, an essential element in a CV but which can become dangerous when it is included in a video open to all on social networks. The security breaches have been such that the top brass of TikTok have invited its users to omit this data in their publications.

Finally, the potential relegation of some professions that most likely will not be favored by TikTok. After all, it is a format that can be of great help for people related to marketing or journalism, but not for those interested in law or medicine.