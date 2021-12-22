TikTok surpasses Google as the most visited site on the internet, we tell you what happened and the ranking of the most popular sites on the web.

Every year, Cloudflare publishes its ranking of the most visited internet sites in the world and this is the first time Google it does not rank first.

TikTok was the site that dethroned the Alphabet search engine. The popular app of Chinese origin, but now also American, surpassed Google for the first time in February 2021. But it was not the only YouTube shortly afterwards also surpassed Google for a brief moment. Why is it losing popularity Google?

First, you have to know that Cloudflare and its Radar service update their ranking every year.or to identify the websites that receive the most visits.

Cloudflare calculates your rank based on the amount of traffic generated by the sites to which the applications are also connected.

Cloudflare identified that TikTok took the lead for the first time on February 17, 2021, and as of August 10, 2021, the app took hold and Google ended up ranking second in the ranking.

It is a fact that the popularity of TikTok has impacted the rest of the applications and platforms. But, that Google lost visits on the Internet does not necessarily mean that it has lost popularity, but that the traffic has diversified in relation to other search engines.

Below the rankin of Cloudflare with the 10 most visited websites in 2021:

one. TikTok

two. Google

3. Facebook

Four. Microsoft

5. Manzana

6. Amazon

7. Netflix

8. Youtube

9. Twitter

10. WhatsApp