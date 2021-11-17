Social networks have a problem with children and young people. And vice versa. How to draw the fine line between use, control and permissiveness? From Meta, or Facebook for ordinary mortals along with Instagram, it was already known that he was aware of the toxicity that the platforms entailed for adolescents. Now comes the effect of TikTok, the social network that has exploded from confinement. In this sense, the fashion social network has studied how hoaxes and challenges affect young people; The results, as in all these platforms, are still linked to the tyranny of the algorithm.

Because the impact of social networks on the youngest is total. With the cards on the table, and despite having a reluctant Facebook to admit that yes there are direct consequences, the reality is that TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Twitch are the new tools for socialization and collective identification. For better or worse.

Young people spend more and more time looking at the mobile screen. Entering, specifically, in social networks. According the study of usage by We Are Social, TikTok has increased its usage since 2019 by 40%. Instagram, meanwhile, is still the absolute winner. In total, this population group spends more than 10 hours per week against algorithms. So much so that not looking at social networks causes the feeling of being out of everything, also of addiction and the fear of disconnection with a connected society, according to researchers from the Autonomous University of Barcelona, ​​the University of Vic-Universitat Central de Catalunya and the Autonomous University of Bucaramanga collected by elDiario.es.

The challenges on TikTok, it all depends on the nuances

Why do young people follow the challenges of TikTok? The perception of risk by young people is much lower, It is part of that stage of life of training and knowledge. It is also the task of adults to set limits and advise in this process. Challenges are a new factor in an increasingly complicated equation.

According to Dr. Richard Graham, consultant child and adolescent psychiatrist and former clinical director of the Tavistock Clinic, challenges and hoaxes are for young people a form of socialization, belonging to a group and, of course, searching for limits. Communication and using the language of young people are key to explaining where to put the limit.

In the case of challenges, the study conducted by TikTok starts from a clear definition: “Online challenges consist of people recording themselves doing something difficult or risky, and posting it to encourage others to repeat it.” In a different section they include dangerous challenges; those that cause physical harm.

And the data is clear: young people like challenges. They know of its existence directly on social networks. Most of them identified that almost half of the challenges were safe. Only 3% were dangerous. If there were many users repeating the challenge and their friends were in favor, it is considered good. According to the study, most of the young people do not participate in any rest and only attend the spread of it.

Sexualization and tics, unexpected consequences

However, What is considered risk? Just the physical part? TikTok points out that the challenges – the physically dangerous ones – are in the minority. The problem comes from the innocent: the problem that has been dragging the social network of the new generations. Challenges that point to the sexualization of young people and children favored by an algorithm and that have a direct effect on self-esteem, social phobias, couple relationships …

The exposure of the youngest – 600 million worldwide – despite the limitations of use by social networks is increasing day by day. Also from the concept of imitation. According to Anna Plans, in her publication Respect my sexuality, this type of social networks is aggravating the reduction of young women to a sexual and physical concept that, in addition, is rewarded by the algorithm. Do you identify this type of behavior as a risk? Everything indicates that for this generational group this form of the replicated normality of their elders.

Beyond the sexualization manifested in seemingly innocent challenges, there is the manifestation of so-called TikTok tics. A “pandemic within a pandemic” that is causing, according to research published in The Wall Street Journal, the increase in nervous tics among the youngest. Tourette syndrome, spasms or movement disorders (violent blinking, grimacing of the lips or sudden movements of the hands). What is the origin? The high exposure to the screen and the lack of mechanisms to manage stress.

Hoaxes, a problem of social networks and also of TikTok

The study assumes that hoaxes are not a problem inherent to its application. It is the common evil of all social networks. Nor is it an issue that affects only young people, but they can be the social group most affected by false information that multiplies on digital platforms.

TikTok assumes that there is a problem of identification, critical awareness and digital education

According to the study, both teachers, parents and students (more than 80%) are aware of the hoaxes. As always, there is a step between theory and practice. The problem comes when it comes to identifying and sharing them. 31% of the adolescents clearly identified one of the most recent hoaxes as a hoax, 27% thought it could be real. They therefore assume that awareness of this type of information is high, but there is a problem of identification, critical awareness and digital education.

Also when interacting with them. Parents do not talk about the subject, they do not want to bring up the subject for fear of giving it importance and causing interest, others simply do not get to know about the cases. For their part, half of the young people do not consult with anyone to find a solution. In fact, the majority answer is that the fact of sharing this (false) information is a mechanism to protect the rest of the lie. Again, a problem of how to deal with this type of content.

A generational and communicative barrier to which is added a mutual misunderstanding by some of the most popular events in social networks.