Tigers Coin? A cryptocurrency platform will sponsor the soccer team

Announce alliance between Bitso and Tigres, the cryptocurrency exchange platform will sponsor the soccer team, we will tell you what this alliance means for Mexican soccer.

Through the Twitter account @Tigresoficial, the Mexican soccer club Tigres announced its alliance with Bitso, one of the largest cryptocurrency buying and selling platforms in Latin America, in the publication, on Gignac’s shirt, you can see the price of bitcoin in Mexico.

Bitso is a platform to buy, sell and use cryptocurrencies, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Mexico, founded in 2014. Apparently the Tigres club is aware of the rise of cryptocurrencies in the world and in Mexico, as the Monterrey Liga MX team will be sponsored by Bitso.

Besides of Bitso logo on the official Tigres shirt, The alliance between the two companies will include different dynamics of future use of cryptocurrencies since during the announcement it was stated that the contract will be for three years.

At the moment, there are no specific details of these dynamics with cryptocurrencies other than the certainty that they specifically include the digital currency bitcoin, so we will have to wait to know where the alliance between Tigres and Bitso is heading.

However, like those involved in the alliance of Bitso and Tigres, the supporters of the soccer team seem very happy and hopeful with the new club sponsor.