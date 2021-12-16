The celebration of concerts in Mexico is something that has many people very excited. From Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Iron Maiden, Jonas Brothers, Dua Lipa among other national and international singers announced their return to the Mexican stage for 2022.

The announcements of all those musical events that are held in various states of Mexico, unleashed that the digital pulse will celebrate on social networks such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, with memes and comments of happiness after spending two years in confinement due to the Covid pandemic -19.

Recently, the English artist Dua Lipa announced her concert in Mexico and the pre-sale of her tickets began this Wednesday, December 15 for all Citibanamex customers through the TicketMaster ticket office platform.

Before this event, social networks were the protagonists of the complaints and denunciations of the fans who from early hours tried to acquire the much-desired tickets, but they found the famous “virtual row” that the company enables online to maintain order of buyers.

“I entered the virtual line for the Dua Lipa presale and first there were two thousand people, then seventeen thousand and I couldn’t buy anything. Thank you Ticketmaster and resellers ”, says one of the comments.

I entered the virtual line for the presale of Dua Lipa and first there were 2 thousand people, then 17 thousand and I could not buy anything.

Grax, Ticketmaster and resellers✨ pic.twitter.com/ZIym7OxXfr – 𝙼𝚊𝚛 𝚍𝚎 𝚗𝚞𝚋𝚎𝚜 ☁️ (@quenosoymartina) December 15, 2021

While another user indicated that "before implementing such a system they should be sure that it works well. I entered the line at 10:30, the page spends 40 minutes looking for the tickets and then this happens, if you refresh it will send you back to the line ". Before implementing such a system they should be sure that it works well. I entered the line from 10:30 the page spends 40 minutes looking for tickets and then this happens, if you refresh it will send you back to the line pic.twitter.com/l49yE4SJuu – A̶̶n̶̶t̶̶h̶̶o̶̶n̶̶y̶ (@Anthony_Hertz) December 15, 2021 📲 💻 For the #PresaleCitibanamex from @DUALIPA our #FilaVirtual 🎟️🎟️ Be careful here if you have not yet bought tickets with her 👇 pic.twitter.com/rOHp9XelP5 – Ticketmaster México (@Ticketmaster_Me) December 15, 2021 Other complaints to Ticketmaster for enabling the "virtual queue" There are already several concert ticket sales that users have reported on social networks the "virtual row" and not being able to purchase tickets due to the number of people who are connected. In the month of October, the pre-sale of tickets for the Coldplay concert was carried out, through this same platform, but the sale was overshadowed by the system implemented by the company. For that sale, Internet users reported that they faced serious difficulties in purchasing a ticket online. However, thousands of users who tried to carry out the transaction online commented on social networks that the virtual waiting line was more than 50 thousand people. In the sale of tickets for the Coldplay concert, many were the complaints to Ticketmaster for enabling that sales system. Hundreds of tweets with the complaints of disagreement were immediate, since initially the British group only announced three dates on Mexican soil.

