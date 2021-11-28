On November 25, Ticketmaster México notified its users that it was the last day to collect their tickets and download them; however, users on Twitter complained that the Will Call system did not work and that the company did not respond to requests.

Due to poor customer service, users ran out of tickets to go to the Flow Fest.

Complaints on social networks

On November 25, Ticketmaster México published an important notice for its users who bought tickets for the Flow Fest and recommended to all those who had a Will Call delivery method to go to its Ticketmaster Center as soon as possible to pick up their tickets and for those who opted for the TicketFast recommended to download or print them asap.

He also recalled that the same day was the last day to do so or the tickets could be canceled.

⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTICE about tickets for the #CocaColaFlowFest 👇 pic.twitter.com/SpCP6fiHNQ – Ticketmaster México (@Ticketmaster_Me) November 25, 2021

Despite the warning, many of the users began to complain as they tried to collect their tickets by the Will Call delivery method and there was no system, others tried to change their card or change the delivery method and received no response.

“Today I tried to collect my tickets and there was no system in the ticket master centers,” commented user Paco Pols @FranciscoPols on the social network. “I have sent many messages and no response. It is urgent for me to change the card with which I make the purchase since I received a new one. My event is on Saturday… ”, was another of the complaints made by user Jorge Romero (@romeritojorge)

Bad customer service

Due to the poor response from Ticketmaster users exploited against the brand and its customer service

“How many are they going to leave us without tickets for their customer service which is non-existent? We all complain to @Profeco or what we do @ServicioTM because not even to return the money, but yes, emails from you do not stop reaching me for all the upcoming events “, wrote in a tweet the user Juan C Luna (@JuanCLuna_LB)

Today more than ever, customers want to be heard by companies and one of the great benefits of using the Internet is that it allows you to act individually and establish a relationship with the customer. Thus, the brand gives a signal that it is interested.

Likewise, social networks make it possible to detect possible damage to reputation, before they are extended or end the company-client relationship.

To improve customer service through social networks, Pymerang recommends to be in permanent vigilance regarding what is said about the brand.

In the case of user complaints to Ticketmaster, the brand demonstrated that it does not prioritize communication with the customer immediately, and therefore, controversies were created that affect the image of the brand on social networks.

See more: