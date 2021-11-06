Data analysis in F1

“Part of the advantages we have today is that the Cloud has become more inclusive, which means that the cost of storing data is lower than what it had before and this allows specialized talent to have information for a certain time and from different sensors, which allow teams to act in real time, defining what is the best decision to make, in the end we are an enabler ”, said Frías.

With the intention that the redesign of the next generation of racing cars

be more aerodynamic for the 2022 season, F1 and AWS teamed up to create more

Racing tire to tire and generate more action on the track.

According to the company, this design change will impact the reduction of turbulent airflow from the car ahead, which in turn increases the downforce (and therefore performance) of the next car and allows them to close the gap for a chance to pass the lead car.

A report from the Oracle company also indicates that 400 GB of information will be generated on November 6 and 7 and that the active management of this data will provide teams with valuable information to define their next strategic plans.