The Thundertruck is a vehicle that could hit the market in the future. Its gigantic structure and its solar panels are its main hallmarks.

In the transition to a more sustainable mobility, we are beginning to see the most curious projects. The best example of this is shown by the Tesla Cybertruck. The Palo Alto-based manufacturer decided a while ago to show a sneak peek at what it can do be the strangest vehicle on the market in terms of design. Its extravagance stands out from any angle you look at it and this has certainly not taken its toll on the number of orders.

In fact, its bizarre aesthetic may have been one of the predominant factors in its accumulate thousands and thousands of pre-orders already. This, of course, has not gone unnoticed by the industry, so it is likely that in the future we will see the most unusual designs in future prototypes. One of the clearest examples that we can observe is Thundertruck, a vehicle that could hit the streets in the future if it obtained clear acceptance.

It is true that it does not have the approval of the Tesla logo on the body, but it has been verified how some of its virtues would allow this mastodon, be an example at the level of sustainability. Among its main differentiations, would be the provision of a purely electrical mechanics. This is not a novelty, but the possession of a complex system to obtain photovoltaic energy would be. In this way, a certain level of self-sufficiency would be achieved.

It is not the first to see that we see how solar panels are installed in the industry. In fact, there are some other examples that show how it is possible to incorporate this technology in the bodywork. But nevertheless, the Thundertruck does it in a somewhat peculiar way. Growing in size while parked would allow you to enjoy more acreage for solar power.

Let’s see, therefore, what are the main characteristics of the technology that incorporates this particular model, why it attracts the attention of the market and, of course, to what extent can we find ourselves before a variant with commercial capacity. Here are the keys to the model that aims to make it very difficult for Tesla in the coming years. Of course, if it manages to enter the production chain.

A green SUV to put the Tesla Cybertruck in a bad place

The first thing that stands out from its technical data is the size of the battery. Draws attention how it requires a 180 kWh set. To understand these figures, just look at how the highest-capacity Tesla currently has about 100 kWh. In a sense, it is logical, since its total weight is expected to be around 2,770 kilograms. Now, what can we expect from a proposal of these characteristics?

As can be read in the specialized portal New Atlas, the engineers working on the project hope that it will be able to travel up to 650 kilometers on a single charge cycle. To make it possible, you will enjoy your main hallmark, the system that allows enjoy twenty-one 1.7 square meter panels each. Its folding system is what would allow you to enjoy this surface of use while it is parked.

Thanks to the availability of this technology, based on the performance offered by this type of product today, it could have a margin of obtaining electrical energy equivalent to 15 kWh up to date. With this, the first estimates speak about a total performance, therefore, of about 40 extra kilometers without the need for charging by means of a plug to the current.

An interesting proposal, but with great barriers for the coming years

This project, of course, has still been accepted for entry into the production chain. However, the presentation of its design serves to understand how much the car can change over the next few years. One of the keys to understand the electric car market it is the simplicity of its technology, which allows it to play much more with the interior space and, of course, with its dimensions and shapes.

The presence of an electric solar paneling is one of its main differentiations. In fact, it is expected that this type of technology may have a future. After all, this type of solution is being developed by leaps and bounds due to the great potential it offers. For the rest, we will have to wait a while to enjoy more data with a greater level of detail.

Related topics: Technology

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe