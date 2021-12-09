Thunder Tier One, is one of the most challenging video games within the different shooter titles, by presenting us with a game mechanics in the pure Top-Down shooter style, you have to be aware of each of your steps, as well as everything that surrounds you.

As if that were not enough, in this installment we can see how its developer, KRAFTON, Inc., opted for a very challenging experience in which we will enter alone or with a team of friends in various missions that will make us take it seriously.

Being part of various elite special operations, we will have to take great care in each of our decisions, as well as the time to execute them, since a small mistake and your team could be completely despondent.

All Top-Down shooter video game lovers who enter Thunder Tier One will have to overcome increasingly challenging missions, but if we carry them out intelligently, that feeling of a job well done will remain.

KRAFTON, Inc., has already become a father to the shooter video game genre and this installment further reaffirms that position, so this video game will surely touch the curiosity of many lovers of the genre.

What awaits us at the beginning of the video game? (No Spoilers)

While we will delve into a large number of elite special operations tasked with stopping a dangerous terrorist organization that is wreaking havoc in the fictional eastern European country of Salobia, the game will pave the way a bit at first.

With the possibility that this is your first Top-Down shooter video game, the developers prepared a detailed tutorial in which you will be able to learn the basic mechanics of Thunder Tier One, although we must be honest and if it was a bit complicated for us at the beginning.

The game has a steep learning curve, so you will have to dedicate a little to it before venturing in a confident way in each of the missions, especially if you want to lead your entire squad by yourself.

Although at the beginning the video game presents us with a large number of things to process, this means that at an advanced moment in our games we can make various decisions, so it is a game that rewards the dedication of the players.

What is the history of Thunder Tier One?

Thunder Tier One is set in the 90s, sometime after the fall of the USSR, with our elite special operations team, we will have to stop the plans of a terrorist organization.

In 4-player co-op or just with AI teammates, players must carefully select their team and use all their tactical skills to complete each operation successfully, (this can be quite a headache the first few times).

A whole cooperative experience

In essence, the video game is designed to be played in cooperative mode for 4 players, the 9-mission campaign takes you through various scenarios where teamwork and communication are key to completing each operation successfully.

We mostly got into solo mode, in which we were joined by three AI teammates who will react intelligently to every situation they face, and on more than one occasion they will save our skin, as they are truly cooperative.

What is the icing on the cake for us is that we can take care of them and give them a variety of individual and group commands to make sure they are executing the plan correctly.

By this we mean that the whole team will be in our hands, but we will have a lot of options to make sure we get the most out of our entire squad, although one mistake could make things really difficult for us.

Curiously, each of the members of the squad has a great customization, of which we can highlight the weapons, tactical equipment, tools, ammunition and space in the backpack, so we can let our imagination fly or agree with our friends.

A fairly steep learning curve

Thunder Tier One is not the typical top-down shooter video game since we will have to be aware of our environment, as well as the state of our companions, the positions and how they coordinate to be able to finish off the objectives.

Accomplishing a mission is not as simple as staying under cover and clicking heads. Rather, we need to use both our knowledge and the myriad of weapons at your disposal to be successful.

An overly realistic gunplay

Despite the fact that we already smelled it as a video game developed by KRAFTON, Inc. itself, we were warmly surprised to discover that each weapon has unique attributes such as handling, rate of fire, muzzle velocity, effective range and precision. .

Preparation before entering a mission makes great sense when we see all these characteristics, especially if we assess it with the type of ammunition loaded, this will determine how accurate our shots are, how much damage is inflicted against armored and non-armored targets.

What surprised us the most was the realism that this video game presents to us, due to things such as if the bullet penetrates an object that is used for cover and the damage and the trajectory of the bullet are also altered.

All these variants mean that each of the missions can be implemented in different ways, although, ultimately, it will determine if you can effectively complete the objectives of their mission or if you will have to make an immediate withdrawal.

The good:

A new gameplay proposal quite challenging for lovers of the top-down shooter genre.

A large number of mechanics available in the gameplay.

Amazing graphics and great fluidity.

A fairly low price

The bad: