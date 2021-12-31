Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon a Time has swept the anime audience, thus remaining the most successful film of the moment

On a large scale, locally produced films were relatively successful at the Japanese box office throughout the year. However, the territory has directly influenced the figures for the international film market. In this way, we find Japan in the third largest market position in the world, only after China and North America. That is why the resounding success of Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon a Time It was a before and after in the world of anime and manga during the year 2021, due to the great acceptance it had throughout the public.

Although the official figures compiled by the Japan Film Producers Association (Eiren) They have not been announced yet, but until within the next month, there is an undeniable fact regarding their popularity. And it is that in the movie classifications of Pick Scene and the official site of Box Office the numbers show us. It seems that Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon a Time It was one of the highest-grossing films this year, grossing $ 90 million in total, as of its release on March 8.

Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon a Time, a movie that has fascinated all fans

This anime film, classified as science fiction, was written and directed by Hideaki anno and produced by Studio khara. It is also the fourth and final film in the film series, after many years that the franchise continued this moving story. In fact, due to the success achieved, Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon a Time managed to surpass other films such as Belle, from Mamoru Hosoda, Y My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission, among other.

For the moment, Evangelion, and its respective anime behind, is in the top of Japan movies in 2021.

But Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon a Time It is not the only production that managed to exceed the expectations of the fandom.

There are two other anime movies that also grossed significant amounts after they rose to fame. Followed by Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon, we have Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet, with $ 67.5 million dollars (or, the last installment of the series, directed by Chika Nagaoka); and finally, in third place we have Belle, with $ 58 million (a work created by Mamoru Hosoda, a master of anime). This has been a very prolific year for the anime industry, since it is the second time, in just over twenty years (or exactly since 2000) that this type of productions acquire the first three acceptance positions among fans.

On the other hand, the film outside Japan that ranks highest in international fame, with eighth place respectively, was F9: The Fast Saga, which grossed $ 32 million for distributor Toho-Towa. Compared to her, only five Hollywood productions made 1 billion yen (approximately $ 8.8 million). This figure is a standard marker to mark a commercial success in Japan. That said, the Marvel and Disney movies scored very low and disappointing numbers for what was expected locally.

Meanwhile, of the top ten films at the top of popularity, half were released or, failing that, co-released, by the industry leader, Toho. And in fact Warner Bros was the main foreign distributor, however, the top ten installments were Japanese productions, although it did not distribute big-name animes such as Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon a Time, but various titles.

Finally, in fourth and fifth place we find the live-actions of Tokyo Revengers, with a profit of $ 39 million, and Rurouni Kenshin The Final, finally with $ 38 million.

What do you think, did you expect these productions to be the most popular? Tell us, which of them did you like the most?

Related topics: Series

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe