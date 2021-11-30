With the legitimacy of the causes and the votes, we would go to a new phase and the transmutation of a designated leader from populist to president of all. However, in general, it has been as presented and has done or tried to do what it offered. There was no incongruity in that regard and it was hastily and radically. Before officially taking office, he had already canceled the works on the new Mexico City airport.

The first repentants realized that he was serious even with the most absurd: to make clear who was in charge and his willingness to comply with what was committed, he was not deterred by the exorbitant losses or the bad message to the investment, which would mark prematurely the economic destiny of the six-year term. He anticipated the failure of the promise of annual economic growth at 4% or more with which we would transcend the “mediocre” 2% of “the times of neoliberalism.” With the rivet of the COVID-19 tragedy, we will hardly get to the middle of that.

Today Mexico is a poorer economy with poorer people, largely due to the decline in private investment that has been accentuated since then. And the obvious cause is the legal and political uncertainty that has spread to the electricity counter-reform, with the harassment of companies in sectors such as energy, mining and pharmaceuticals and private initiative in general.

The straw that broke the camel’s back was an austerity that bordered on neoliberal orthodoxy at the worst moment of the pandemic and recession, when millions were left without a job or business, but without lowering their spending on unnecessary works. But he promised them and plans to fulfill them, and if for this they have to be handed over to the Army and declared national security, including a tourist train, he will go ahead.

They agreed with AMLO on the need to separate political from economic power; not in going to the opposite extreme of polluting the economy with excessive politicization. But there was no deception in the intentions. Congruence, although expensive, ahead: that is why we should not be surprised by the faith that his followers maintain. Although the fact that a government is popular is not synonymous with the fact that its country is doing well.

The same as with the harangue of “to hell with his institutions”, where he has sent several, wholesale: Inadem, Special Economic Zones, ProMéxico, Tourism Promotion Council, Educational Evaluation Institute, Popular Insurance … Others have been questioned in their reliability, as the regulatory bodies of the energy sector, colonized, as it was presumed, with criteria of blind loyalty and “99% honesty, 1% capacity.” Meanwhile, the autonomous bodies have been under constant or intermittent budgetary or disqualifying stalking: INE, IFT, Cofeco, Bank of Mexico, Judicial Power.

We already have an autonomous Office of the Attorney General of the Republic on paper, but it seems busier in politics than in reducing impunity, which continues as always, as does criminal violence. Even the Armed Forces have been subjected to manipulation.

Finally, unfortunately, there is also no lack of congruence between what has been offered and the most worrying legacy so far: not only was the Manichean and social polarization discourse sustained, but it was also turned into the axis of government with the speakers of the State.