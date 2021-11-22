Since its inception on November 19, lAmazon’s Black Friday Week has brought us important offers on Xiaomi products. Among these we find three products that are being a success and that without a doubt you should not miss out.

Without going any further, some of these Xiaomi products that we can find on Amazon have a discount of up to 50%, allowing us to acquire it at a price that we probably won’t see again until next year.

The three best-selling Xiaomi products of Amazon Black Friday Week

First, with record sales thanks to its great discount, we find the Xiaomi Mi Smart Electric Folding Bike. With a 50% discount, currently we can buy it for only 499 euros, also positioning itself as the best-selling electric bicycle on Amazon.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Electric Folding Bike

Second we find the LITTLE F3. Currently we can buy on Amazon for only 279 euros, a quite important offer if we have its AMOLED screen at 120Hz or its powerful Snapdragon 870.

Xiaomi QLED Smart TV Q1E

Finally, as one of the best-selling products of Amazon’s Black Friday Week we find the Xiaomi QLED Smart TV Q1E, a 55-inch TV that thanks to its 4K QLED panel is capable of offering really vivid colors and a real image depth. Currently for only 599 euros on Amazon.

BONUS: other Xiaomi products on sale for Black Friday

In addition to these offers, Amazon’s Black Friday Week brings us other important discounts. Among these we find the Xiaomi 11T 5G 8 / 128Gb for only 449.99 euros. To this is added the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE for only 299 euros.

Xiaomi 11T 5G

To these offers is added the Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 3 for only 399.99 euros, the Xiaomi Mi AIoT ROuter AX3600 for 64.95 euros wave Xiaomi Mi Band 5 for only 19.99 euros.