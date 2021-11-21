Despite our hours of sunshine, China and Spain share similar minimum temperatures. Dry cold is a constant in dozens of regions and there are not a few companies like Xiaomi that produce different appliances to combat these low-cost heating needs.

Meanwhile, our news media are already warning of those rivers of intense air of up to 300 km / h generated at high altitudes capable of handling not only storms, but also the dreaded DANAs. It is estimated that one of these DANAs will land in the center of our country starting today, Sunday 21.

The consequence? More than one is already noticing it: a marked drop in temperature and the need to heat the home as soon as possible. So if you need to keep this cold at bay and save money, here we bring you three essential appliances for these days.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Space Heater S





This radiator is a classic, a great acquaintance and part of a family of heaters that Xiaomi has been manufacturing since 2014, nothing less. The model in question is one of the most advanced and economical, equipped with 2,200W of power and capable of distributing heat throughout the room through a horizontal radiation system.

Your thermostat can be adjusted between 18 and 28ºC, through a six-level analog control. The best of all we find in its timer that allows you to leave the device running between 1 and 12 hours in a row or stop when you want.

In addition, thanks to its connectivity with Mi Home we can program routines from the Google assistant or Alexa to decide from our smartphone when and how we want it to work. Its usual price is 99.99 euros although it is not rare to find it for 10 or 15 euros less.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Space Heater S-Smart Electric Heater, 2200W Power, Voice Control, IPX4 Waterproof, Anti-Slip

Xiaomi My DC Inverter Fan





Nor can we forget the Mi DC Inverter Fan that we talked about a few days ago, a high-performance fan-heater with 2,200W of power capable of being programmed for the next 12 hours – ideal if you leave the house for a few hours and do not want to find it like an iceberg -.

Once again, it is compatible with the Xiaomi Home app, generates an air flow of 357 m3 per hour and can be changed in up to 8 different positions. This ventilation-heating column is built in aluminum and rests on a sturdy base with wheels so that you can take it to any corner of the house. Essential to strengthen the coldest rooms in the home.

As above, your thermostat covers from 18 to 28 ℃. ys maximum noise level is 38.4dB, in addition to having a “silent mode” to be used at night. While waiting for it to land in Spain, for now we can settle with some of its air conditioners.

My Temperature and Humidity Monitor 2





One of the keys to saving is based on achieving a suitable temperature and maintaining it, avoiding excessive heat or cold peaks. The rest depends on the resilience of our home – depending on the leaks produced by doors and windows. So a thermostat is, in essence, almost as important as the heater itself.

The My Temperature and Humidity Monitor 2 It is a refined version of the previous model, an ultra-low consumption smart thermostat that with a single button battery lasts a whole year – compared to the previous model, which required two batteries.

Its high-precision Swiss Sensirion sensor detects temperature variations in 0.1ºC steps. and from the 1.5 “LCD screen you can not only see the temperature and humidity level of the room in question, but also modify it.

Capable of measuring from 0ºC to 60ºC, the thermostat connects to your Xiaomi via Bluetooth, is compatible with Mi Home (available for both Android and iOS) and only occupies a 43mm x 43mm square. The price? About 9 euros.