Gloves are a must have when temperatures drop and a great ally of our hands that avoid redness, dryness and other damage caused by the cold. In addition, they are a very useful gift for Christmas, they are always needed, so it is a guaranteed success and they are not usually too expensive (although as in everything, there are exceptions).

Today we have signed five different models – three in casual wool and two in more elegant leather – for all styles and budgets, for sale on Amazon:

Wool gloves





To include small touches of color when the cold strikes, simply choose accessories such as gloves in a cheerful hue. That bet can be these Levi’s gloves in yellow, a basic and casual bet that will protect us from the cold giving a little joy to our outfits.

With a gathered finish on the cuff, the only detail that makes the difference is the brand’s logo in the form of a red label. We have them in various sizes available on Amazon from 17.62 euros.

Levi’s Ben Touch Screen Gloves – Gloves





In a blend of wool and cashmere, we have these gloves from Gant in two colors to choose from: khaki and electric blue. We stayed with the latter for its daring point and its versatility (it combines with blacks, grays and other very recurring shades in winter).

In addition, as almost always in these cases, on Amazon the price may vary depending on the color we choose and in this case blue is the cheapest of the two, they are available from 34.62 euros.

Gant Women’s Special Occasion Gloves





If you’re looking for something more daring, these patterned Superdry are the ideal choice, combining casual style with the versatility of black and white. Despite their patterned design, they are very easy to combine, especially with black and gray tones.

The double cuff, along with the brand’s logo and label, give it a casual touch. We can find them on Amazon also in black from 15.99 euros, yes, the price may vary depending on our choice.

Superdry Stockholm Gloves

Leather gloves





The Australian brand famous for its warm boots, UGG It also has other types of accessories designed to avoid the cold. Proof of this are these leather gloves with hair inside (and a twist on the cuff) that feature the embroidered logo of the brand.

A commitment to elegance and warmth, which we have in three colors to choose from, each more practical and versatile: brown, black and gray. They are available on Amazon from 65.41 euros (the price may vary depending on the size and color you choose).

UGG Glove Women’s W Classic Leather Logo Glove





With a more classic and glamorous aesthetic we have these black leather gloves signed by Calvin klein. A retro-inspired option that is reminiscent of classic biker gloves and features a buckle with the brand’s logo at the wrist.

A commitment to versatility that will resist the passage of time and trends. We can find it in several available sizes and in two different colors (black or gray). Of course, the price on Amazon varies depending on our choice from 74.90 euros.

Calvin Klein Leather Rivet Gloves Leather Gloves with Rivets





