To speed up taking pictures, it is essential to open the camera application as soon as possible. Do you want to know several ways to accelerate this opening? Double-press the power button, with a flick of the wrist and even by tapping the back of the phone twice: we explain all these tricks.

Mobile phones may have gone too far with their task of becoming off-road cameras, but there is no doubt that they tend to perform that task splendidly: since we all go with the mobile on topCapturing a scene is as simple as taking out the phone, unlocking it, looking for the camera icon, pressing it, waiting for it to open, and shooting. This process shouldn’t be very slow, but there are ways to speed it up. Getting the precise moment is at stake.

Avoid searching for the camera app

How long it takes for the camera app to load depends on many factors, but they can be summed up in two: how long it takes to find the shortcut and how long it takes for the phone to load the capture software. For the second you cannot do too much since speed mainly depends on phone hardware, but you can act on the first factor.

Accessing desktops to find the camera app and opening it takes precious time when taking photos. Therefore, if you set the aperture to reduce that timeBy avoiding having to look for the icon, the chances of not losing the moment will increase.

There are almost endless ways to open an app on Android, including photography and video. Some are offered by the manufacturers of your phone themselves, you should start there.

The fastest and most accurate: press the power button twice

This is a method that is already included in Android and that most brands offer as standard. Maybe you already have it active– Double-click the power button on your phone and see if the camera app opens.

In case it doesn’t work directly, check if you can activate it:

Access your mobile settings and look for the “Gestures” section. The specific menu varies from manufacturer to manufacturer.

Go to “Open camera quickly”.

Activate the slider and you’re done.

If you can’t find that specific configuration search for “camera” in the search engine and locate the quick aperture.

It does not matter if you have the mobile turned off as if you are using an application: pressing the power button twice will open the camera instantly. Of course, the opening will depend on how fast your phone is and what it is doing at the time.

Quick opening of camera in MIUI

In the case of Xiaomi mobiles you can configure the double press to open the camera pressing twice on the volume down key. It is configured like this:

Access the MIUI settings.

Go to “Always-on screen and Lock screen.”

Scroll down to “Run Camera” and turn on the function.

Choice of gesture for fast opening of the camera in MIUI

Xiaomi allows you to choose this direct gesture to suit your needs. In the event that you still prefer the double tap on power menu (it is universal since it also works with the screen off), do the following:

Go to the settings of your Xiaomi mobile and enter “Additional settings”.

Go to “Gesture shortcuts”.

Go to “Run Camera”.

Select the way you prefer to quickly tear off the photo face of the phone. You can also choose both: this way you will have more options for opening the camera.

Motorola’s gesture: double wrist twist

Gesture of the wrist turn on Motorola mobiles

Motorola includes a convenient gesture that opens the camera quickly by simply twisting the wrist twice while holding the phone. This setting is available on mobiles of this brandAll you have to do is go to its gesture section to configure it. For the rest of the brands we will use an application.

Shake it!

Shake it! It is a small app that analyzes the movement of the phone to carry out actions depending on what you do with it. You can shake it, as the name of the application suggests, but it also allows just the gesture we are looking for, the double turn of the wrist.

To configure the application do the following:

Install Shake it! and removes the battery saving restrictions. The application allows you to do it on your first boot. Also configure the permission to be shown on other applications.

On the cover of the application you can select two gestures: shake the phone (up) and the double turn of the wrist (down). Squeeze in the second.

Click on the arrow icon (on the right) and select the camera.

You can adjust the sensitivity of the gesture from the application settings (at the top icon of the gear wheel).

The gesture works quite well while the screen is on. If the mobile is locked you will have to first unlock the phone so that Shake it! can open the camera app.

Double tap on the back of the phone

Double tap configuration on Google Pixel mobiles

The Google Pixels incorporate a way to open apps and execute different actions: the quick touch, a gesture that can also be found on iPhone from iOS 14. The different manufacturers do not incorporate this gesture in a generalized way, but, as usually happens, there are applications that do allow it. Our favorite is Tap, tap.

The app that we recommend is not on Google Play, you will have to go to the developer’s GitHub to download it. Tap, tap is in beta, but its operation is adequate.

Download the latest version of Tap, tap and install that APK on your mobile.

Open the app, give it accessibility permission, and remove the battery restrictions.

Go to “Double Tap Actions” and hold on the sample actions until the “Remove” icon appears. Delete them all.

When you have the “Double Tap Actions” menu clean, click on “Add Action”.

Click on “Launch” and then on “Run application”.

Select the camera app and Tap, tap will already be configured.

Once you have the application configured the camera will jump every time you tap the back of the phone twice. If you have a screen lock, the app will not be able to run until you unlock the mobile.