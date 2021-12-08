One of the basic preparations of international confectionery is the chocolate sauce. Although there are those who would eat it by the spoonful, the reason for this classic preparation is to accompany desserts and, thereby, enrich them. Finding a dessert that suits this sauce is simple, below we leave you 25 recipes in which to use it.

exist Several ways to make chocolate sauce, all of them easy, fast and delicious. In addition to the classic formula (the one learned at the Hospitality School), which is made with a liquid cream base, we bring you a version without sugar or fat and another without cream. Let no one run out of their sauce!

The basic chocolate sauce can be flavored with herbs, spices and / or liqueurs such as cinnamon, spearmint, curry, pepper, cardamom, orange, brandy, anise, ginger and much more. You just have to boil water with the chosen element and let it infuse while it cools. Then strain it and that’s it.

Classic Chocolate Sauce

Other recipes for chocolate sauce: no sugar or fat and no cream

Bella Helena pears with chocolate sauce

Sugar and fat free chocolate sauce

They only need three ingredients And it’s so simple that calling it a recipe is a bit embarrassing. Adapting the necessary amount, for one person or several, is a breeze. We hope you like this version to enjoy without regrets.

Ingredients: 50 g pure cocoa powder, 160-170 g water, sweetener and 3 ml of vanilla essence (optional).

Elaboration: we heat the water without boiling. Put the pure cocoa powder in a bowl and add the water little by little, stirring without stopping. When we have reached the consistency, we stop adding water, always keeping in mind that when it cools it thickens a bit. We finish the sauce by adding sweetener to taste and the vanilla essence, the latter is optional.

Chocolate sauce without cream

For whom it is they do not tolerate lactose there is also a chocolate sauce. Water is the base of it, so we could almost say that it is a syrup or a syrup. In any case, it is ideal to accompany all kinds of desserts or even cocktails.

Ingredients: 190 g sugar, 50 g pure cocoa powder, a pinch of salt, 200 g water and vanilla essence.

Elaboration: Add the sugar, pure cocoa powder and a pinch of salt into a thick-based saucepan. We mix. Add the water little by little while beating with a few rods to integrate the ingredients so that lumps do not form. We heat the mixture over medium-low heat, stirring without stopping. When it starts to boil we lower the heat to a minimum. Cook for a few more minutes or until the sauce is almost the desired consistency, leaving it a little more fluid. Keep in mind that when it cools it will wait a bit. Outside of the fire we add the vanilla essence, mix and that’s it.

25 recipes that thank you for chocolate sauce

We can think of a thousand ways to use chocolate sauce in our desserts (in addition to eating or drinking it as is, the temptation is strong). In general, a great house with elaborations that include fruit and dough, but things can go further. Here we bring you a few proposals to which, we have no doubt, you will have many to add.

Directly to the palate | English cream: what it is, how it is made and what it is used for (and 13 desserts that improve with it as an accompaniment) En Directo al paladar | Sponge cake or flour with incorporated yeast: what it is, what to use it for and how to easily make it homemade