Sometimes, resetting the HomePod or HomePod mini is the only way to resolve a problem persistent. Resetting it from the factory is very simple and you will not need a lot of time. It’s fast and you avoid having to look for other solutions. It will also allow you to prepare the speaker for sale or gift to someone else.

How to reset a HomePod from the home app

If our HomePod still works and we want to reset the speaker, we just have to open the House app on our iPhone and follow these steps:





We look for the HomePod or HomePod mini and keep our finger pressed on it until a menu opens.

Click on the settings button or slide the menu to the bottom.

At the bottom we will see “Reset HomePod”, click and confirm.

The delete settings process will begin., which will be reflected on the top screen of the HomePod. As soon as it is finished, a sound will be heard after which we can configure the speaker again or unplug it to save it.

How to factory reset HomePod without having it in the Home app





If he HomePod or HomePod mini does not appear in the Home app, we can still reset it. We just have to do the following:

We unplug the HomePod from the power, we reconnect it after a few seconds.

We wait a bit again and then press and hold the top button with your finger.

The white light will turn red, you should keep your finger there.

You’ll hear Siri saying that HomePod is going to reset.

Don’t lift your finger until you hear three beeps.

Erase HomePod or HomePod mini from a computer





This is perhaps the simplest method of the three. You can erase your HomePod or HomePod mini from a Mac computer or PC as follows:

Unplug your HomePod or HomePod mini from the power.

Use the built-in USB-C cable to connect it to your Mac or PC.

On a PC, open iTunes. On Mac, open Finder. Find the HomePod and select it.

Hit the restore button HomePod.

And voila, with any of these three methods you can reset your HomePod. Your Apple speaker will be ready to be reconfigured, taken home, sold, or given as a gift.