The fried or cooked potatoes are delicious, but their preparation and preparation time is long. How can it be reduced?

Dates of family celebrations are approaching, and someone will touch wash, peel and prepare the potatoes…

If you are not lucky enough to have an oil-free fryer, traditional methods for prepare fried or cooked potatoes, they are quite laborious.

You have to wash the potatoes one by one, in most cases also peel them one by one, and then cook or fry them. We’ll see three tricks to fry or cook potatoes in half the time that will leave you open-mouthed.

They are little known tricks, because they have a point of madness, but they are safe and they work. They are worth trying!

They will shorten the preparation time of the potatoes, and they will make your life easier.

Washing potatoes … in the dishwasher!

Imagine New Year’s Eve or Christmas morning with 15 people at the table in a few hours, and 30 potatoes waiting to be washed and peeled, one by one …

You can pick up the knife or potato peeler and start the heavy lifting … or you can put the potatoes in the washer, put a fast wash cycle … and in a few minutes you will have the potatoes clean, and also hot, so they will peel better.

According Activebeat It is a trick that works perfectly. Yes indeed… Don’t even think about adding soap!

Cook the potatoes … in the microwave

Many times we cook potatoes just to to mash, and mix them with other ingredients.

If you are not going to eat the potatoes directly, you can cook them in the microwave. It will take half the time and they will be just as soft, ready for the puree, or whatever you need.



They peel themselves!

If you just cook the potatoes and you have to peel them, when they are still burning, soak them in ice water.

The temperature contrast will make the skin peels off on its own. Just run your fingers a bit over the potato, and you’ll see the skin peel off effortlessly.

You save yourself from peeling them and on top of that you will not waste anything, something that usually happens with knife peeling.

Put these into practice three surprising tricks for frying or cooking potatoes, and it will take half. Checked!