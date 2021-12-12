Three tremors shook the country this morning, according to IGP

At 2:04 am on Sunday, December 12, the first was registered shaking of the day, which had its epicenter 49 km east of the city of Tibillo in Ica, a magnitude of 4.0 and a depth of 116 km, according to the Geophysical Institute of Peru through its Twitter account. Minutes later, at 02:40 am, a telluric movement was registered again this time in Tarata, Tacna. The magnitude was 3.6 and had a depth of 9 km, as recorded by the entity.

The ground continued to shake just eight minutes after the aforementioned earthquake. 54 km southwest of Ilo, Moquegua, a 3.8 magnitude earthquake was registered, which had a depth of 28 km. After the 7.5 earthquake that occurred in the Amazon a few weeks ago, it is important that the population is prepared in the event of any major disaster. The authorities recommend that each family keep an emergency backpack with them, which should be within reach when evacuating the home.

This precautionary measure is important for survival in the midst of unexpected events such as an earthquake, flood, or displacement. It is recommended that you should not weigh more than 20 kilos, that you keep specific implements according to the needs of each family and that you only include items that ensure survival.

The National Institute of Civil Defense (INDECI) recommends including hygiene items such as antibacterial gel, toilet paper, towels and wet cloths. In addition, you must have a first aid kit, non-perishable food and beverages, clothing and shelter, cash, communication equipment and miscellaneous items such as bags, containers, blades, ropes, lighter, among others. It is estimated that the contents of the entire backpack should meet the needs of the group for at least four days after the disaster occurred.

LESSON NOT LEARNED

Every time a strong earthquake occurs in any part of our country, we come across the sad reality that we are not fully prepared to face critical situations like this, which puts the lives of many people at risk and affects that of many others. The INDECI dedicates its efforts to provide the population with the necessary information so that during an unexpected event, they can react in the most appropriate way.

In the case of earthquakes, the entity requests that Let us prepare ourselves by participating in the drills established by the work or study centers, as well as those programmed at the national level. This will allow us to know the area in which we move and we can locate the safe areas in case of emergency.

As always, it is important to remain calm and transmit it to all those around us. Many times, after the appearance of an earthquake, people tend to contact their relatives through a cell phone call. To prevent the networks from collapsing and everyone can know the status of their loved ones, INDECI requests to send only text messages. It is important to remember that 105 is the number for the police, 116 for the fire department and 106 for the Emergency Medical Care System (SAMU).

Since we are still going through the COVID-19 pandemic, precautions must be taken with respect to the measures already in place. Double mask evacuation and correct coughing and sneezing are important things to remember. Contact between people located in safe areas should be avoided at all times and try to carry the necessary medication according to the patient. Finally, the INDECI recommends that the population organize in their respective homes and carry out evacuation drills to exercise evacuation procedures in the event of large earthquakes.

