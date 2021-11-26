Nov 26, 2021 at 02:16 CET

EFE

Three young people, two sixteen years old and one eighteen, are seriously injured when they are attacked with a knife in two events that occurred in the Community of Madrid, one in the municipality of Alcalá de Henares and the other in that of Valdemoro.

Emergencias 112 has reported both events tonight, the first of which occurred next to the Alcalá-Universidad suburban train station, where the two 16-year-old adolescents were attacked. The attack took place around 10:15 p.m., when the Emergency Coordination Center received several calls in which they alerted of the event. Local and National Police attended the scene in addition to assistance from SUMMA 112 supported by two mobile UVIS, who attended to the adolescents, one of them with two incised wounds in one thigh and that he was hypotensive, and another with semi-imputation of one of his wrists. After being stabilized, they were transferred in serious condition to Hospital La Paz y La Princesa.

The other event occurred a few minutes later on the Paseo de la Estación de Valdemoro, where an 18-year-old young man received multiple incised wounds and the semiamputation of a hand. In addition to the Civil Guard and Local Police, a mobile ICU from SUMMA 112 arrived at the scene, stabilizing the young man and transferring him in serious condition to the 12 de Octubre Hospital.