With the change of season, our style varies considerably. On autumn season There are halftime days where dressing to avoid being cold or hot is complicated. Blouses gain strength and presence during those days, and Sfera presents us with three romantic style designs that could become the key pieces for many.

A print that will never go out of style

No matter how the years go by and new trends appear, Vichy paintings will never go out of style. In this way, this shirt with a mini print, classic colors and details in the form of ruffles meets all the requirements to become the perfect piece of wardrobe.





– Women’s ruffle plaid shirt, 9.99 euros.

Women’s ruffle plaid shirt.

Details that make the difference

We know that in the smallest details we find distinction and difference, and this white blouse with puff sleeves is an example. its print in the form of English embroidery adds delicacy to the final look.





– Women’s drawstring top under long sleeves, 29.99 euros.

Women’s drawstring top under long sleeves.

A neck that is pure fantasy

Bobo collars (also known as Peter Pan or bibs) are still very present in our daily lives, and the Spanish firm presents us with a design that is difficult to forget. With an embroidered collar and fantasy type, this blouse is perfect to become the main protagonist of the final style.





– Romantic blouse for women with lace, 19.99 euros.

Romantic blouse for women with lace.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Photos | Sfera