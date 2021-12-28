It’s that time of year: forget about singular events in favor of end-of-the-year narratives, big vision, and lessons learned. As many governments around the world have finally had to grapple with the rapidly growing realm of digital finance, the year has been filled with developments in cryptocurrency policy and regulation that are impossible to sum up. However, it is possible to try to distill several important trends that have come to light over the past 12 months, and that will continue to shape the relationship between societies, state power, and the cryptocurrency space as we move into 2022.

The US Congress looks at cryptocurrencies

In 2021, cryptocurrency regulation in the United States ceased to be largely the domain of unelected officials who sit on various financial regulation commissions and within the Treasury Department. Federal lawmakers held more high-profile hearings in Congress on digital assets than in any previous year. His mastery of crypto-related issues has also visibly improved. The executive branch kept trying to steer the big decisions, the most vivid focus being the last-minute inclusion of crypto brokers’ disclosure requirements in the infrastructure bill, but supporters of this course were probably caught off guard by a vocal and concerted opposition from the sector and its allies on Capitol Hill. It’s true that not everyone in Congress is a Bitcoin enthusiast, but there are still a few, and a few are making cryptocurrency high on their legislative agendas.

The emergence of cryptocurrencies as an obvious public policy issue in the age of partisan polarization has also raised the question of what is the position of each of the two major American political parties on issues related to digital assets. Partisan positions on cryptocurrencies are likely to further crystallize next year.

Authoritarians go for the heavy hand

Another emerging gap can be seen in the way that different political systems have come to approach cryptocurrencies based on their position on the liberal-authoritarian continuum. Obviously, all power brokers strive to maximize the degree of control they exert over payment systems and the financial system in general, but in 2021, those who make the most use of the free market appear more likely to co-opt rather than tightly clamp down on the digital asset space.

The approach exemplified by China and its ban on cryptocurrency trading and mining marks the heavy-handed end of the policy palette. The alternative is to open up to financial innovation and reap the benefits of it at the cost of limited control.

The struggle between these two positions has intensified in several large economies that can reasonably be expected to opt for a stricter scenario. Although an imminent threat appears to have been averted in India, inconclusive signals from Russia and Turkey suggest that the forces defending the heavy-handed approach are highly influential there.

Unprecedented legal exposure rates

From El Salvador becoming the first nation to grant legal tender status for Bitcoin (BTC) to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission finally approving a BTC exchange-traded fund (ETF), now more than ever. people have a legal way of using cryptocurrency for payments and investments.

However, the narrative shifts driven by these historic breakthroughs resonate well beyond the cryptocurrency bubble, spawning new waves of interest from the masses. With increasing awareness and exposure, it is more difficult for policy makers to ignore the new economic and social reality in which Bitcoin and its siblings are present in the lives of millions of people. At this point, there is no way to stop the virtuous cycle of cryptocurrency mass adoption, and in 2022, there will be even less room for the powers that be to remain oblivious to crypto-driven social transformation.

