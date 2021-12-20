The burn They are a whole series of typical Majorcan buns destined to be dipped in chocolate or coffee with milk that, although they are consumed all year round, are especially typical at Christmas.

As the Palmesan pastry chef explains Lluis Pérez, At Christmas Eve or New Year’s Eve dinners it is common to have various types of cocas and ensaimadas to drink after dinner and drinks. Or, in Palma de Mallorca, even go out to eat them in the wee hours of the morning in several legendary cafes.

Nowadays, the most normal thing is to buy these buns in pastry shops like Pérez’s, but this does not mean that they cannot be made at home. We are talking, in fact, of very humble pastry doughs, made with the ingredients that were available in Mallorcan homes: mainly, wheat flour and lard.

Since the reconquest of Jaime I, who recovered Mallorca from Muslim hands, lard began to be used in all kinds of elaborations, as it served to make a religious sieve and accelerate conversions. Given their insular nature, sheep and cattle farming was very scarce on the islands and butter was a practically unknown product. Let them tell the pianist Federico Chopin and the poet George Sand, who saw each other and wished to find butter during their well-known stay in Valldemossa.

Lluis Pérez, during the showcooking organized by the Palma de Mallorca City Council.

The pastry chef Lluis PerezOne of the young talents of Mallorcan pastry, he learned to make the most popular quemullars from his grandmother, who prepared them every Christmas. And, although in his workshop in Palma he makes updated versions of the sweets, he has shared with us the traditional recipes that anyone can make at home.

You do not need any special equipment, although, it must be recognized, it makes the task of having some type of mixer easier, since they are masses that have to be worked a lot.

Here are the recipes:

1. Coca bamba

Coca bamba is a sweet very similar to the mythical potato chips, typical of Valdemossa. They are also made with mashed potatoes but, in addition, they are rolled and puff pastry, similar to an ensaimada, as it appears in the opening photo.





Knead the first part of the flour with the water and the yeast. Let the dough rise until it triples in volume. Boil the potato. Pass through a pureed raisin and mix with the sugar until obtaining a homogeneous paste. Knead the previous dough with the sourdough, the rest of the flour, the eggs and the lard until you get an elastic and homogeneous dough. Read: seafood recipe to comfort body and soul Once the dough is ready, let it ferment for twelve hours. Divide into the desired portions and roll the dough in the shape of an ensaimada. Bake in a preheated oven at 180ºC for approximately 15 minutes. Sprinkle with powdered sugar before serving.

2. Aniseed coca

Aniseed coca is a brioche dough, to which, obviously, anise is added. It is the most typically Christmas coca and in fact it is also known as Nadal’s coca. Although it is usually sold in large units, it can also be made individually.

Ingredients: 2 eggs, 200 g of sugar, 200 g of lard, 250 ml of water, 900 g of strength flour, 30 g of fresh yeast, 20 g of anise seeds.

Elaboration: Knead the flour with the eggs, water, yeast and lard until you get an elastic and homogeneous dough. We add the sugar at the end and, finally, the anise. We leave to ferment for twelve hours. Divide into desired portions and form balls. Bake in a preheated oven at 180ºC for approximately 25 minutes. Sprinkle with powdered sugar before serving.

3. Coca torró

Nougat coca or coca torró It is not so much a quemullar, but it is a very typical sweet of Majorcan Christmas. There are many versions. This recipe is the one that, explains Pérez, his grandmother always made at home, using as a flavoring Orange juice. To make it you need wafer wafers (or neulas, as it is known in Catalan), but having this is by far the easiest recipe and it is surprisingly rich.

Ingredients: 4 wafers, 200 g of ground almonds, 180 g of sugar, 5 g of ground cinnamon, zest of one lemon, 100 ml of orange juice.

Elaboration: Mix the lemon zest together with the orange juice, sugar and cinnamon in a bowl. Add the ground almonds and mix until they form a uniform dough. We place the almond mass in the center of the wafer and spread it over the entire wafer, without reaching the edges. We paint the edge of another wafer with water and place it on the dough that we just rolled out and seal the two wafers.

