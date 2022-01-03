Three reasons why PlanB's stock-to-flow model is unreliable

In the last two years, the stock-to-flow model proposed by PlanB has become very famous. A quantitative study published on the site planbtc.com shows the model and the prediction that Bitcoin (BTC) could reach the capitalization of 100 trillion dollars. Obviously, the crypto industry, including me, was fascinated by the logic of the model and even more so by the idea that it could reach and exceed $ 100,000 by 2021.

In fact, the stock-to-flow model assumes that there is a relationship between the amount of a precious metal that is mined each year (flow) and the amount already mined or previously mined (stock).

For example, the gold that is mined each year is just under 2% of the gold in circulation (in the hands of central banks and individuals). It takes more than 50 years – at the current rate of extraction – to double circulating stocks, making gold a rare commodity.

PlanB hypothesizes that Bitcoin, considered by many to be digital gold, can follow this relationship between the amount in circulation and the amount mined per year, and proposes a Cartesian plane (with logarithmic scale on both the X and Y axes) in which the advance of Bitcoin over time follows a growth that can be described by a regression line (with the formula of the law of power).

The bounces found approximately every four years are due to halving, or the event of halving the expected remuneration for each block that is mined. The Bitcoin protocol states that every 210,000 blocks the number of Bitcoin allocated to each block is halved for the miner who wins the cryptographic test.

Probably, Satoshi Nakamoto, when he thought about the halving phenomenon, he did it to assume a doubling of the price every four years. Meanwhile, PlanB has shown that in the first 10 years of history, Bitcoin has moved around an exponential function, which means that with each halving, the price is multiplied by ten instead of doubling..

Reason # 1

The first reason is the following: Can we really assume that Bitcoin will reach a billion dollar value around 2039?

One billion per Bitcoin would mean that the capitalization would reach about 20,000 trillion dollarsThat is, “only” 130 times the current value of the stock markets. Not to mention that in the following years the value, according to this model, would be destined to multiply by ten.

Obviously, this is inconceivable, even – and especially – for the following two points.

Reason # 2

The second reason is that the model does not take into account demand but only scarcity, and Bitcoin is no longer the only crypto asset in circulation. Its dominance is declining due to the many emerging projects that inevitably divert attention (and investment) from digital gold.

In fact, it is precisely the fact of not considering the effect derived from demand that makes the stock-to-flow model incomplete; A scarce asset has value if people want to buy it. A painting by an unknown artist, even if it is beautiful and even if it belongs to a collection of few paintings, is worth nothing if the interest of someone who wants to possess it does not arise.

I already talked about this in my article a few months ago, when I proposed a prediction model for Bitcoin based on demand and not scarcity. According to this model, for Bitcoin to be worth a trillion, it would take about four trillion wallets in circulation, something quite inconceivable as a scenario.

Reason # 3

The third reason comes from the construction of the stock-to-flow relationship itself.

If instead of doing the regression from the beginning until today, we suppose that we had done it at the end of each period before the halving, the regression would have always been different.

If we had calculated the stock to flow at the end of the first halving, the predictions would have been to reach the global capitalization of diamonds as early as September 2016. However, at the end of the second halving, in August 2016, the regression line indicated that the capitalization of Bitcoin would reach that of gold in 2021, when we are still one-tenth of the way.

So that, Bitcoin’s trajectory in the Cartesian plane with double logarithmic axis, proposed by PlanB, most likely cannot be considered a straight line but rather a curve (with a mathematical description yet to be studied) that tends to flatten over time, in fact invalidating the overly optimistic prediction of the capitalization model proposed by PlanB.

This article does not contain investment advice or recommendations. All investing and trading involves risk, and readers should do their own research when making a decision.

The views, thoughts and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect or represent the views and opinions of Cointelegraph.

Daniele bernardi is a serial entrepreneur constantly seeking innovation. He is the founder of Diaman, a group dedicated to the development of profitable investment strategies that recently successfully issued the Token PHI, a digital currency with the aim of merging traditional finance with crypto assets. Bernardi’s work is oriented to the development of mathematical models that simplify the decision-making processes of investors and family offices to reduce risk. Bernardi is also the president of the investor magazine Italia SRL and of Diaman Tech SRL and is the CEO of the asset management company Diaman Partners. In addition, he is the manager of a cryptocurrency hedge fund. He is the author of The Genesis of Crypto Assets, a book on crypto assets. He was recognized as an “inventor” by the European Patent Office for his European and Russian patent related to the field of mobile payments.

Keep reading: