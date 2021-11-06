The Xiaomi Mi Band 6 is one of the most versatile devices of the company. Now it is also highly customizable, through its straps. In this list you will find some of the best that you can buy to give your bracelet a different style.

The strap is in charge of dressing the Xiaomi Mi Band 6, so by changing it, you can offer it a very different touch and adapt its aesthetics to the occasion in a very simple way.

The best straps for the Xiaomi Mi Band 6

Although there are many colors and materials, we will show you below some of the best you can buy.

Silicone straps, ideal for sports





Although the Mi Band 6 already includes a strap made of this material in the box, having several and being able to choose between the different colors it can be a very good option.

They are compatible with the shower and one of the preferred options for users when doing sports. 20 different straps come in the packAlthough they are all silicone, you can change them every day.

ivoler Bracelets Xiaomi Mi Band 6 / Mi Band 5 / Amazfit Band 5, [20 Piezas] Replacement Straps for Mi Band 6/5 / Amazfit Band 5 Soft, Breathable, Sweat-resistant Replacement Strap – 20 Colors

Metal straps, perfect for special occasions





Despite the fact that the Xiaomi bracelet has a sporty look, the straps dress this device very well, in such a way that if you put a metal strap on it, it can become a ideal complement for special occasions.

In addition, there are different types of finishes and colors, so that in this way you can choose a more traditional finish or, on the contrary, finer and more careful.

A small screwdriver is included in the box with which it will be really easy to adapt the strap, so that fits snugly and does not appear slack.

BDIG Compatible Strap for Mi Band 5 & Mi Band 6 Metal Straps, Nice Stainless Steel Bracelet for MiBand 6/5 Strap (No Host), Silver

Different but versatile fabric bracelets





This fabric strap offers a very easy adjustment and makes your wrist sweat while you exercise, but also in the seasons of the year where there are high temperatures.

It is very easy to adjust and can be cleaned very easily. In this case, it is available in this finish that combines the resistance of rubber and the breathability of the fabric to offer a pleasant and durable finish.

Bracelets for xiaomi Mi Band 6 made of Breathable Nylon – Strap compatible with Mi Band 5, Mi Band 4, Mi Band 3 – Perfect bracelet for physical exercise (FOXFORITO GREEN)

Although there are many models, these are some of the best you can buy to get the most out of your bracelet and make it have an ideal appearance for every occasion.