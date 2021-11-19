Gabriel Quadri continues with his constant criticism of the decisions of President López Obrador (Photos: Facebook / Gabriel Quadri / Cuartoscuro)

The controversial federal deputy of the National Action Party (PAN), Gabriel Quadri de la TorreTrue to form, he lashed out at the president again Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) on his Twitter account, releasing some controversial messages.

The former candidate for the Presidency of the Republic assured that the Mexican president aims to “Capture” the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) in his power, which is why he sent “his friends” in the shortlist for the vacancy that the Senate will have to discuss.

“With his shortlist of friends for the vacancy in the Supreme Court, López prepares to capture her …”, He wrote this Thursday, November 18.

Quadri assured that AMLO wants to “capture” the SCJN (Photo: Twitter / @ g_quadri)

And it is worth remembering that in recent days the Federal Executive launched the shortlist of candidates who could occupy the position that Minister Fernando Franco will leave vacant. Applicants for the position are Bernardo Bátiz Vázquez, Verónica de Gyvés Zárate and Loretta Ortiz Ahlf.

Same as They will appear next Friday, November 19 in the Senate of the Republic, as marked by the aArticle 95 of the Constitution Politics of the United Mexican States (CPEUM), this was announced by the president of the Board of Directors of the Upper House, Olga Sánchez Cordero.

“Tomorrow they will appear before the Justice Commission of @senadomexicano, chaired by @juliomenchaca_, the shortlist of candidates to fill the vacancy of Minister Fernando Franco, in the @SCJN. The details of the appearances in the Senate Gazette “

However, criticism of the profiles chosen by the president has become evident, since all three have shown closeness to the current government, especially for being part of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) or having already been candidates in other shortlists.

The members of the shortlist will appear tomorrow in the Senate of the Republic (Photos: Cuartoscuro / Facebook / PT)

However, that was not the only criticism that the PAN politician launched this day, since again questioned the plans for the electricity reform, especially regarding the impulse for the generation of fossil fuels.

Reiterating its attendance at the United Nations Conference on Climate Change, better known as COP26, the former member of the now defunct New Alliance Party questioned that the Government of Mexico is not going to comply, presumably, the agreement it signed in recent days in Glasgow, Scotland.

He assured that with the changes that will be under discussion next year in the Congress of the Union, more emissions and more pollution will be implemented, while there will not be the necessary incentives for the electrification of the vehicle fleet.

“The government continues to squander treasury resources by subsidizing fossil fuels. This, despite the fact that he promised in Glasgow to stop doing so. More emissions, more pollution, fewer incentives for the electrification of the vehicle fleet, more benefits to the richest “

The PAN deputy once again attacked investment in energy (Photo: Twitter / @ g_quadri)

Remarks that were added to those he launched last days, in which he described the participation of the Mexican delegation in the UN event as “truly sorry“As well as a”diplomatic disaster”.

“The Mexican government didn’t even have a flag, sent a very low-level delegation, without an agenda, without a specific agenda, without clear content, without relevant content and also without the necessary preparation ”, Quadri commented in a video that was disseminated through social networks.

Likewise, it condemned the failure of some government institutions to participate in the Conference, including the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), Mexican oil (Pemex), the National Forestry Commission (Conafor), the National Commission for Protected Natural Areas (Conanp) and the Ministry of Energy (Sener). “It was a true diplomatic disaster for Mexico, but in the end, let’s hope that the world moves forward and that, by 2024, Mexico can resume its leadership in climate matters in order to achieve a zero-carbon economy by 2050,” said the PAN.

