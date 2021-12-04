Food has always been a topic on the order of the day. This interest, together with a certain ignorance, has generated an infinity of wrong beliefs about healthy eating that nutritionists constantly hear in consultation. Three experts explain what the most widespread myths to help us disassemble them:

“Does drinking water during meals fattening”





There is a widespread belief that drinking water during meals fattening and nutritionists keep repeating that this is not true. “It is advisable to drink 1.5 to 2 liters of water throughout the day and you can take it during meals or outside of them, indifferently”, he explains. María Lozano, nutrition expert.

From the Department of Health of the Community of Madrid they add that the appearance of thirst is frequent during meals that must be quenched for our correct hydration and that in addition it will help us to better perceive the flavors of the food we eat.

“Eating five times a day will lose weight”

Another statement that is heard on a regular basis is that eating five meals a day loses weight and that can be key when it comes to losing weight. “A myth that is repeated a lot in food is the issue of the number of meals to be eaten daily and at what time,” says Paloma Quintana, nutritionist.

It reminds us that it is important how we distribute our meals and what we eat at each meal, the problem is that this serves more of a biorhythm ratio and it’s very personal. “The circumstances of each one vary a lot, depending on the schedules that we have, even on how the organism behaves, if one does a lot of sports or is a sedentary person, etc.”

Quintana also tells us that we continue to find standard phrases in consultation “my problem is that I don’t eat”, “My problem is that I don’t have something in the middle of the morning”, etc.

“It is clear that it is better to do it so that we distribute the intakes better and do not arrive with a ravenous hunger for food. Thus, this will not lead us to make bad decisions, but in any case the problem is what ends up ingesting, how is the dietary pattern of the person and what they consume“.

And collects that some people could benefit even by eating only two or three meals, as long as those intakes are nutritious. “However, people consider that, since it was said that the metabolism slowed down if a certain number of meals were not consumed, it is still believed that by not having a snack, at lunch or at dinner, You keep getting fat. It is not like that, it’s all a matter of biorhythm and behavior“, sentence.

“What makes you fat or what you lose”





Paloma Quintana recalls that another very widespread myth is that of “what makes you fat or lose weight” and invites us to unlearn these preconceptions and without any rigor: “Sometimes we are guided exclusively by the theoretical calories that each dish has. We know that this is not the case. In many cases, calories are not what counts the most. No we can consider the same the calories contained in a sugar-based nutrient product than on a plate with the same calories, like a bowl of salad. “

It collects that the set of macro and micronutrients and other components of the food, such as fiber or the amount of protein, directly influence how that food will behave in the body and how we are going to metabolize it, as well as how much body fat we accumulate or not.

“The calories in a salad, even if they are the same as those in a package of cookies, has nothing to do with it. Wanting to know if something in isolation makes you fat or lose weight is very generic“, adds the expert.

“Fruit makes you fat”





“One of the things that I hear most in consultation is that fruit makes you fat,” says Victoria Lozada. “Really fruit is not fattening; In other words, no food is fattening by itself because it does not matter what we eat in particular, if not everything we do during the rest of the day. How is our genetics, if we do sports, how we sleep“…

“The myth associated with the fruit is very curious”, adds Quintana. On the one hand, those who believe that fruit is fattening because it has sugars. The fruit contains sugars, but few, because the majority component is water. What they don’t know is that the fruit is not very caloric nor will it cause an increase in the percentage of fat.

On the opposite side, he tells us that there is the belief or myth that fruit is totally healthy, as much as you want to take, and it does not make you fat because it is very low in energy. “What happens is that in some sedentary people who present a poor metabolism towards carbohydratesEating a lot of fruit may not be the most appropriate and you have to bet more on vegetables, vegetables, “he adds.

He assures that this is very interesting because for some people the fruit is carte blanche and others reject the banana or the grapes. “It has been shown that fruit can help in weight loss with the right portions. It is satiating and can be an interesting contribution of vitamins and minerals in the diet of many people,” he guarantees.

“Starving makes you lose weight”





“Everyone thinks that you have to go hungry to be able to make a change of habits“states Victoria Lozada.

“Going hungry is what we do not recommend because it can cause more problems for metabolic level and that you lose weight drastically, rather than stabilize yourself and not only focusing on the weight, but you will never have sustainable habits “.

“Emotional eating is negative”





Another myth that the aforementioned expert collects is that emotional eating is negative, when it is something positive since the cravings are very healthy and recommended to listen. “The problem is when they are repeated a lot and it becomes routine,” concludes Lozada.

