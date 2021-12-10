With 83 episodes and three seasons in tow, the series Lost in Space Irwin Allen became a generational hit in 1965. The idea of ​​a family roaming deep space with a poisonous villain in tow became a landmark. With his almost naive air, he gave a certain idea about the human in the middle of science fiction a preponderant place.

The result was a program that captivated the audience and managed to make a place in the middle of a genre already with multiple reinventions. Especially because Allen managed to create a Space Opera with a special sense of identity. Amid the explosion of science fiction in movies and among more sophisticated products, Lost in Space it was a curiosity.

So much so that Allen gave him the opportunity to show technical and plot advances. From his transition from black and white to color, the archetype of the ambiguous villain and many other points raised. The series was an accurate insight into the possibilities of science fiction on television.

In 1998, director Stephen Hopkins took history to film. Halfway between the reboot and the remake, the story picked up the show’s plot as best it could. But it fails in its ambition to create an identity, something the original series carefully buttressed.

The same could be said for the Netflix version of the show, recently completed. After two seasons with real script and staging problems, the third tries to connect the dots and solve narrative problems, without achieving it. Where did it fail Lost in Space honoring a television classic? Perhaps in three simple points:

A generic product that comes from one with a unique personality

If anything managed to create the Irving Allen show, it was the idea that Lost in Space it was a unique series. Not the best, nor the brightest. But one filled with all kinds of witty, quirky, and bold stories. In the same way as the Doctor who across the ocean, Lost in Space surprised by its powerful identity. It was recognizable in any stratum.

The Netflix series is just another series that shows a journey into space amid a list of drawbacks. It does not stand out for its tone or rhythm. Even the caveat of family relationships is not bright enough to be profound. The problem increased as it progressed in its history. If the first and second seasons were criticized for their lack of personality, the final chapters appeal to trying to explain the blanks. But he still cannot find his own voice, a trait that allows him to stand out from the rest of the similar productions.

If a point in favor had the ’65 version of Lost in Space it was the idea of ​​a spatial colonization in the form of a family group. It was a gripping look at the fact of the last frontier as opposed to the human. Of course, the plot has been reinvented and rebuilt hundreds of times since then. Even led to a sordid sense and in other ways alarming.

Netflix tried to create a premise that encompasses the new and the old, to no avail. Not only did he fail by not delving deep enough into what the entire series would have sustained. A family relationship with real conflicts and situations that justify the premise. What happens to a family that will cross the cosmos together? It is an argument that could cover all kinds of situations beyond stereotypes and endow its characters with beauty.

The plot attempted to equip John Robinson (Toby Stephens) and Maureen (Molly Parker) with a series of predictable conflicts that were soon resolved. And his sons Judy (Taylor Russell), Penny (Mina Sundwall) and Will (Maxwell Jenkins) for personality. But in reality, the Netflix series was more interested in what happened in the middle of a messy story.

For better or worse, Lost in Space came with the ghost of Battlestar galactica piggyback. Perhaps the most eloquent example when it comes to providing depth, intelligence and elegance to a group of characters. Also, preceded with The phenomenon The Expanse, with all its load of complex narrative lines.

By contrast, Lost in Space it’s just a group of people traveling through space. It’s enough? Yes, as a generic element of an adventure. Could it be of greater interest? Yes and that is shown by his version of ’65.

In the end, the epiphany of all the ‘Lost in Space’ troubles

Lost in Space It is one of the few projects that Netflix gave the opportunity to close with a final season. The result is that the obvious and much commented errors of the previous ones had to be resolved in a hurry. From lightness to an imposted complexity, from the need to explain and underline the behavior of robots. To settle issues that had previously been script holes. In the end, the series ended up being a want and cannot of a story with infinite possibilities.