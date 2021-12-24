The great mystery that we will never forget in 2021 was that of Abandoned. Blue Box Game Studios showed us a trailer of his work back in April and since then a dense mist has surrounded the project. In fact, the only contact was through the application for PS5.

A huge disappointment for the vast majority of players, as we barely got to see a few seconds of a trailer. Now, the study from the Netherlands has revealed that they were three million people who participated in this app, with a total of 11 million sessions played. Beyond the figures, the developer has taken stock of this 2021 also pointing to the future.

“With the mistakes we’ve made, we don’t want to make the same mistakes again. All of this has been just a huge learning curve for us. We want to offer a game that you can enjoy.”

The team led by Hasan Kahraman explains that “with the game in development since 2017, the concept changed several times (…) and when we showed the teaser in April, it neither achieved nor fulfilled our vision at all. Getting us back to work on the whole game. “

In any case, the next season for Abandoned is an in-app demo for PS5, which will be redesigned for “a better user experience.” The only location they give us is to the first quarter of 2022, as “the reveal of the game is just around the corner and the release of the Prologue is getting closer and closer.”