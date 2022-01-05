The celebration of Día de Reyes is the most anticipated by Mexicans at the beginning of the year. This tradition that dates back to the years of conquest has been leaving a very good economic spill in the country, due to the purchases that are registered that day.

The Confederation of Chambers of Commerce, Services and Tourism (Concanaco-Servytur) estimates that the tertiary sector will obtain an economic benefit of more than 17 billion pesos.

The president of the business organization, Héctor Tejada Shaar stressed that businesses can be affected by factors such as “inflation and unfair competition” caused by informality. But even so, the businessman expects businesses to experience an increase in sales compared to Three Kings Day 2020, the date prior to the health contingency due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Said sale would represent an increase of 95% with respect to the economic spill reported on January 6, 2021, which was considered the worst year in the history of sales of the Three Wise Men, when the commercialization collapsed, after facing the rebound in Covid-19 infections, as well as the massive closures in economic activity, which months later led to the extinction of businesses, “he indicates.

The most demanded items on Three Kings Day

The Concanaco-Servytur, highlighted that toys, electronics, clothing, footwear and perfumes will be some of the items most in demand on this date.

in addition The agency indicates that the traditional rosca de reyes will continue in each of the Mexican homes as well as the purchase of coffee, chocolate and milk will position itself one more year as the most consumed edible products.

“The effort and the union of the businessmen allow us to already see signs of economic reactivation in commerce. The sales registered on Three Kings Day are a sign of this growth in 2022, ”said Tejada Shaar.

In this sense, Concanaco indicated in its statement that the expected figure for Three Kings Day is higher than last year’s expectation, when the second wave of the covid-19 pandemic led to the closure of establishments and severe restrictions.

The Concanaco leader explained that this spill will help the economic growth of the sector after a difficult year due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Importance of electronic commerce

For his part, the president of the Canacope of Mexico City, Eduardo Contreras, specified that electronic commerce plays an important role during the pandemic, especially on days like Reyes, since it is expected that 10% of sales of this January 6 are carried out in this way.

“The shops in Mexico close with Los Reyes Magos, on January 6, one of the most important sales cycles for the sector, which began on November 10 with El Buen Fin 2021,” he said.

You can also read:

How each chocolate brand did in the Profeco analysis (there are surprises)

Sony presents its PlayStation VR2 with eye tracking: a marvel

Australia: “We will put Djokovic on the next plane if he does not prove that he cannot be vaccinated”