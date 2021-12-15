We are very close to the end of the year, a time when dinners are usually copious and excesses very common. If this year you have proposed that moderation be the protagonist of your intakes, we leave three keys to prevent excesses this Christmas.

Record everything that enters your mouth

Be aware of what we eat or not losing track of each bite, each drink and its quantities is key for moderation to prevail at New Year’s Eve dinners.

To achieve a conscious diet and that each intake allows us record what we eat and its amounts We recommend eating always sitting at the table and without distractions, trying to be attentive to each dish or food.

Eat slowly, chewing and enjoying every bite

Reduce the speed of intake of food is essential if we want to promote the satiety process and moderate the amount to be ingested. Therefore, we recommend eating slowly, chewing every bite and savoring as well as enjoying each dish or food that we decide to enter our body.

In addition to chewing well, we recommend use the cutlery at the time of eating as well as drink water between bites; in order to reduce the speed at which we eat food and promote satiety in the body.

Choose or prioritize the intake of satisfying foods

The quality of what we eat can greatly influence how much we end up consuming. Therefore, we recommend escoger dishes or satisfying foods.

Just as a sweet filled with refined flours, sugars and fats will not satisfy at all but will encourage us to eat more and more, other options such as those dishes or foods rich in fiber, vegetable protein or water, They will help us to calm the appetite and moderate the amount to consume.

Being aware of what we eat, eating slowly savoring each bite and taking care of the quality of our dishes is key to prevent excesses this Christmas while still enjoying of tasty dishes typical of this date.

