Three individuals robbed a bank in CDMX dressed in sanitizing suits (Photo: Twitter / @ JerrxG13)

This Friday, December 3, the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) of Mexico City reported that a criminal act was carried out in a capital bank within the Historic Center, where three individuals entered the establishment dressed in sanitation suits.

The exact location was at the intersection of the streets Venustiano Carranza and The crosses, in the Centro neighborhood, where, according to the bank manager, the individuals managed to gain access through the roof through a ventilation duct, known as a controlled access zone.

“A group of people, apparently in possession of a firearm, entered a controlled access area, for which they requested police support,” reads the report released by the SSC. Next act, corresponding authorities went to the scene of the robbery.

In the bank robbery, the criminals entered through a roof and threatened seven employees (Photo: Twitter / @ c4jimenez)

Once inside the branch, policemen made a tour to assess the events and realized that the alarm in the vault was on but without damage; Nevertheless, found a toolbox, forced door, and modified ventilation duct inlet.

After disguising himself and entering through the roof, the latest reports indicated that threatened at least seven people inside the building. One of them even had to be treated by the rescue squad paramedics.

The robbery was not satisfactory for the assailants, since once inside the branch, they could not open the vault and had to escape without the loot, according to the reporter Carlos Jimenez, who claimed that after hearing the alarm, they fled the scene.

Thieves from a bank in CDMX entered through the roof through this hole (Photo: Twitter / @ c4jimenez)

* Information in development