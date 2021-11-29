‘Where is Wally?’ was a very popular series of books a few decades ago, and its legacy has survived with other names and with other protagonists. The game consisted of hiding a very peculiar character, with blue pants, red and white striped shirt, matching hat and glasses in the middle of scenarios full of other characters. And we had to find him.

But in addition, the books were completed with other searches to extend the fun and also had to locate dogs, objects and other situations to spend hours glued to their pages printed in full color. And the game was so popular that today we have similar games for both iPhone and Android, so if you want to take a bath in nostalgia, we tell you what they are.

THE 23 BEST ANDROID GAMES for 2021 AND FREE!

Hidden Folks

Although this game is also available on Steam, it is ideal to be played on touch devices. The premise is the same as in Wally’s books, although we won’t be in a colorful universe here. Instead, they offer us an experience in black and white, something that is aesthetically very striking and requires a higher level of concentration when looking for characters and objects.

What’s more, we will have to interact with the environment. For example, to find certain characters we will have to cut the grass or open a garage door. Another important point is how big are their stages, and in devices like a tablet we will be constantly zooming and moving to find what we are looking for.

Hidden Folks

Hidden Through Time

Earlier this year, our Extra Life partners did an in-depth analysis of Hidden Through Time, a video game that also takes on the experience of ‘Where’s Wally?’ and adds dynamism to it. They propose us travel through four different decades: Stone Age, Egypt, Middle Ages and the Wild West. Through a series of cryptic clues we will have to go looking for all kinds of characters and objects.

Besides for iOS and Android, it is also available for Steam, Nintendo Switch, PS4, or Xbox One, although we think it’s an experience for a touchscreen device.

Hidden Through Time

Dream detective

The design of ‘Dream Detective’, in addition to being different from the previous ones that we have proposed, the truth is that it is quite striking. We enter a perfectly designed dream universe with more than 200 scenes. The settings stand out for their Japanese inspiration, and some appear to be devised by Studio Ghibli. It is a super fun game in which the gameplay is very successful.

Throughout its hundreds of levels the difficulty increases And, as specified in the trailer, it is a game designed for all ages and that allows us to play quick games anywhere. It is enough to carry it installed on our mobile and ready.