Start by washing the fruits, it is not necessary to peel them. Add them, cut into small pieces and without seeds to a high pot with a kilo and a half of water. Cover the pot and leave in maceration one night or several hours.

The next day, put the pot on the fire and cook for half an hour over medium-high heat, skimming from time to time. Add the sugar, stir everything well and cook for 45 minutes over medium heat, stirring every so often. If when time passes you still see a lot of liquid, leave it on the fire for a few more minutes.

Put the blender in to crush the fruit roughly and that pieces of skin are noticeable. Pour into clean airtight jars filling them as much as possible. Sterilize them for about twenty minutes in a pot with boiling water.