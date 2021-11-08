Last April, Yoigo renewed its Agile TV platform with the introduction of pay channels, a greater number of content for the whole family and more advantageous conditions for Yoigo users, who can currently enjoy the service from zero euros per month.

And precisely through Agile TV it is possible to access other streaming platforms like DAZN, Netflix or FlixOlé. That is why the operator frequently resorts to promotions related to these services, such as the one it launched a few months ago with Netflix. Next, we review the ones that you currently have active.

DAZN, Apple TV +, FlixOlé and STARZPLAY for free

As we said, Yoigo has several promotions currently in force related to some of the most popular streaming platforms. The goal is, on the one hand, increase the number of contracted services by current customers while making them loyal, and on the other, attracting users from other operators.

One of the most outstanding promotions is the one that allows you to enjoy DAZN free for three months. It is applicable to all Contract Yoigo customers who request it from November 8 to 30, 2021 by integrating the DAZN subscription in their Yoigo invoice. Once the promotion is finished, the price of the service is 9.99 euros per month, but there is no commitment to stay, you can cancel it whenever you want.

Another very attractive promotion is the one that allows you to enjoy a Annual subscription to FlixOlé for 19.99 euros. It is available to all Yoigo customers between November 19-28. Once the promotion is over, the annual price of the service is 29.99 euros, but there is no commitment to stay.

If you prefer to pay monthly, instead of annually, Yoigo offers you one month of FlixOlé gift (afterwards it costs 2.99 euros per month). To do this, enter your Yoigo client area, go to the promotions section and you will get your code to activate the promotion on the FlixOlé platform.

Another platform where Yoigo customers can get a free trial period is STARZPLAY, specifically, a free week and without permanence. Afterwards, it has a cost of 4.99 euros per month that you can integrate into your Yoigo bill.

Also, when hiring Apple TV with an Apple TV 4K (32 GB), you have three months of Apple TV + free, which is what Apple offers. The offer is valid for three months from the activation of a valid device, and if not canceled, the subscription is automatically renewed at 4.99 euros per month.

With Amazon Prime Video, no promotion is active beyond the free trial month offered by the e-commerce platform. Right now, there is also no Netflix promotion in force for Yoigo customers, but the operator allows integrate the subscription to the service in your invoice to pay it all together.

More information | Yoigo