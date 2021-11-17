If you are one of those who cannot conceive of starting the day without a good coffee or you are unable to finish a meal without it, it is possible that at this moment you are rubbing your hands with pleasure. And it is that three cakes and 21 desserts with coffee that we gather today in this post are perfect for the very coffee growers.

In it you will find sweets in which coffee is the main protagonist, such as Catalan cream, panna cotta or quick coffee mousse. But we also bring recipes with so delicious combinations like coffee and mascarpone, coffee and chantilly or, of course, coffee and chocolate. A perfect tandem.

Easy No-Bake Chocolate Coffee Cake

We prepare the coffee and let cool completely. While the coffee cools we melt the ounces of chocolate, either in a double boiler or in the microwave. We add the condensed milk and the liquid cream. We stir well until a homogeneous mixture is obtained. We line a cake mold with cling film or greaseproof paper and assemble the cake. We cover the base with cookies soaked in coffee. We spread a layer of chocolate on top. We alternate layers of biscuit and chocolate until finishing with a biscuit. Cover with the film and put in the freezer for a minimum of three hours. We remove from the freezer 30-40 minutes before consuming to make it easier to unmold and cut. Sprinkle with cocoa powder, decorate with chocolate chips and enjoy! Read: How to make muslin cream or crème mousseline, the refined variant of pastry cream to decorate and fill desserts

Chocolate cake with a touch of coffee

Two other cakes with coffee What we love are the iced coffee cake (cover image), for its simplicity and how refreshing it is, as well as the chocolate cake with a touch of coffee that triumphs every time we prepare it and that, as you can imagine watching the previous image, it is not for less.

12 desserts with coffee as the main protagonist

Although coffee also has a place in savory recipes, it is in the field of desserts where it has the most possibilities. Sweets are their natural habitat and each and every one of these N recipes proves it. In the form of panna cotta, ice cream, cake, cupcake, cookie and much more. Coffee suits (almost) everything.

Creamy coffee and mascarpone panna cotta

Tiramisu

Catalan coffee cream

Nine coffee and chocolate candies, a winning combination

As two of the aforementioned cakes already show, if there is a flavor with which coffee goes perfectly, it is that of chocolate. A marriage is well matched that guarantees the success of any of these nine sweet recipes.

