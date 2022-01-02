Jan 01, 2022 at 7:50 PM CET

Three people have lost their lives this Saturday and two others have been injured in a traffic accident occurred in the AP-36 as it passes through the municipality of Mota del Cuervo (Cuenca), after the vehicle in which they were traveling left the road, then overturning.

Sources of the Service of Attention and Coordination of Urgencies and Emergencies 112 from Castilla-La Mancha They have informed Europa Press that the incident took place at 5:40 p.m., at kilometer 74 of the aforementioned motorway.

In the operation mobilized from 112, members of the Civil Guard, firefighters from the Alcázar de San Juan and Villarrobledo parks, who are working on the release of the three deceased people who have been trapped, an emergency doctor, two life support ambulances and an ICU.