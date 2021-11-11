In November all eyes are on Black Friday and its discounts, we know, but there is another date that many of us also have on the calendar: the Singles Day (or Singles Day). A kind of Valentine for those who are single that for a few years bring discounts.

And what started as small sales today sometimes come up to 40% discount. As is the case with Converse, who have lowered a selection of quite varied sneakers. We just have to enter the code SINGLESDAY in our shopping cart and that 40% will be applied (the code is active until November 13). These are our favorites to invest in this Singles Day:





First of all there are these sneakers skin effect, a fabric that is completely in trend this fall-winter in all its versions. A different detail of this model is that in addition to that leather effect it has texture. 140 euros 84 euros.





This model is a bit different from the rest, two-color with a mix of materials: canvas and suede. It is a model of clear vintage inspiration, ideal to give your classic white sneakers a spin. 120 euros 72 euros.





And finally we have these sneakers with maxi platform and sole chunky in black. They have a worn effect or smoked for a more vintage result. 140 euros 84 euros.





Run Star Hike Smoked Canvas





As an extra model (and because we also find them very beautiful in Gray) we wanted to finish the post with this model, the same as the first pair of sneakers but in a different color. Perfect for looks where we look for something more color. 140 euros 84 euros.

Run Star Hike Smoked Canvas in Gray





