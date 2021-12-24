It tempers body, soul and helps us to have a warm and friendly first course at Christmas dinner. The consommé, another classic of Christmas cooking, is an essentially simple dish: vegetable and meat broth which we then filter and let reduce, as its French name indicates.

The mystery is fair, but if we want to do it well and conscientiously, it is a complex dish because it takes a long time to prepare – if we are looking for concentrated flavors – and a lot of delicacy to defoaming, filter and clarify and that in the mouth it is completely clean.

It is affordable, of course, and we can also ‘fatten’ it at the table later adding the classic egg yolk Or, if we want to make that aroma rise a little more, give it a spark of a Jerez wine like a Fino or a Manzanilla.

Today, so that we can embroider the art of consommé, we go into the kitchens of three chefs so they can tell us how to perfect this recipe. The brushstrokes, by way of summary, be generous with protein and vegetables, be very careful in the clarification and time, a long time, so that the flavors multiply.

The Don Víctor consommé from the Horcher restaurant

Don Víctor consommé. © Horcher.

Horcher’s consommé, one of the most illustrious restaurants in Madrid, really begins in the kitchen and ends at the table and, in fact, It consists of three different stages of production. One, for obvious reasons, we cannot replicate it exactly the same at home (because we would need a press like this), but we will tell you the same.

To do this, we need to start from a clarified broth. For this, the broth part of cold water, salt and oxtail and veal brisket, that will add the necessary collagen point to the recipe, and will also load up on flavor.

The key, a slow cooking once it comes to a boil that lasts for 24 hours. The next day, already with the very dense and thick broth, we proceed to clarify. In this case, adding egg white, finely chopped vegetables and veal blood.

In this way it is achieved agglutinate the foams and grounds of the consommé, which are first carefully removed from the surface of the casserole. With this, it is possible to defoam and dispense with all kinds of impurities that dirty the final broth, which must be very clean.

After, seeps back, this time passing through a fine cloth that makes it easier for the few solid particles that have remained in the broth to remain in this tight network. From there, already hot, the broth is finished in the kitchen.

For it, they count us for four people, are needed:

Four egg yolks

80ml liquid cream

50ml of fragrant wine

900ml of clarified consommé

200g cooked beef tenderloin

Salt and pepper

Miguel Herman, chef at Horcher, comments that “in a container add the egg yolks, the liquid cream, the oloroso, the salt and the pepper and mounts well with a rod“, start.

“Then the consommé is added, put over low heat without stopping moving and then the 200 grams of sirloin are pressed freshly made and slowly reduced over the fire, without losing sight of it, because it can be cut because it has eggs and milk, “he concludes.

At home, if we don’t have a press – which seems normal to us – we can press the sirloin in any other way, as with the plates with which we crush a hamburger. The amount of juice that it will release will not be the same, but it could help us to emulate part of the process.





Palumbo 00132 Torchietto Premitutto – Tommy Press

The consommé of the restaurant Media Ration

Antonio del Álamo, chef of the restaurant Media Ración, within the URSO hotel & spa, bet on a consommé where you select meats and vegetables very well That composes. In his case, he uses cow’s tail, blood sausage and hen, as well as mushrooms, leeks, onion and carrots.

Once with the purchase made, it makes certain nuances. “We remove the fat from the meats first“, he says, and from there” we put all the meats in cold water in a pot and raise the heat until it starts to boil “.

The important thing about the consommé is that it is well clarified and filtered. © Istock

“When it has started to boil, we put under the tap with cold water and we cool it by removing all impurities that remain in the broth and stick to the meat. This is done to remove impurities and make the consommé cleaner, “he explains.

“We return to place the meats very clean together with the vegetables cut into pieces except for the onion, which we cut into thick slices and toast them in a pan as much as we can, but without burning because it can become bitter. We add them to all of the above and put them over a low heat for six hours adding a little water if we see that it is being consumed too much, “he adds.

In any case, it qualifies that “It has to be consumed so that it can concentrate the flavor. “From there, he leaves several more clues.” When we toast the onion we must not add oil because we would add unnecessary fat to the broth, which is what we want to avoid, “he advises.

In addition, “we must remove all the impurities that appear at the beginning of cooking and the fat to leave a clean and transparent consommé because, if it cooks quickly, it becomes cloudy“, he clarifies. In addition, it indicates how to filter and clarify:” strain the consommé when it is ready through a clean kitchen towel, such as cheesecloth, which traps the impurity that we have not removed “.

The other key is that the flavor is well concentrated, hence its name: consommé, which comes from the French ‘consommé, consumed. © Istock.

As a pair of tips end, another pair of pearls: “of the leek you can use the green part, which gives more flavor, and save the white for other preparations and the salt must be added when we are straining it to avoid that in cooking and reduction it remains salty “.

The Pestana Plaza Mayor consommé

Although it does not yet have the tradition of other establishments, the chef Borja Veguillas, gastronomic director of Pestana Hotels in Madrid, he is very clear about what a good consommé should look like: “use a generous amount of vegetables and a high protein content”.

In his case, certain parts of the chicken, the cow and the pig. With it he begins, cooking simmer the broth a whole day. “When that day has passed, I prepare a very finely cut vegetable bresa, minced meat and egg whites,” he continues.

“I mix everything very well and I add ice to make it very cold. Then, I add it to the broth that I have in the kettle and stir and let it rest by itself, “he says.” This process is to clarify the broth because the impurities will rise to the surface and a ‘crust’ will gradually form with all the mixture that we incorporate, “he clarifies.

Direct to the Paladar Newsletter

Subscribe to receive our recipes, nutrition information and gastronomy news every day.

Once the crust is done, “with the fire very slowly we control that does not boil by putting ice cubes in the possible areas where it can boil. “In this way we will avoid stirring and muddying everything and thus coming out with a clean and transparent brown color.

As the last brushstroke, a somewhat more complex technique: “to remove it without stirring, which is the most complicated, I use a tube that at the end is shaped like a small shower. I fill the tube with water, I put it in the kettle to have an absorption effect and at the end the consommé begins to come out, which then goes through a cheesecloth to remove the last impurities, “he concludes.

More Christmas recipes

Directly to the Palate we love these parties and we have thousands of recipes for you to be sure to hit your Christmas meals.

Don’t miss our special with the 215 best Christmas recipes and 16 special menus. And if you need ideas for specific dishes, here is a good starting point:

Images | iStock

Directly to the Paladar | Christmas consommé: the traditional recipe that never fails

Directly to the Paladar | Clarified broth or consommé: what is it and how is it made (to make it look like a mirror)