Manufacturers do not stop innovating to search new tools to insert into the sensors of their terminals to obtain impressive results. One of the properties that is used more and more frequently is the optical image stabilizer, a particularity that offers the possibility of taking photographs or record videos keeping the image stable.

This is a feature that can be found on a large number of devices. Generally, the inclusion of this technology tends to go accompanied by a price increase, although in some cases the cost is not so high. Of course, this does not mean that you will not have to pay an amount above 300 euros.

OnePlus Nord

One of the mid-range phones from OnePlus is one of the best options among those that have OIS. Basically, because it is accompanied by a 48 MP main sensor designed by Sony itself, resulting in fantastic results for about 350 euros. In addition, it also brings with it an 8 MP ultra-wide angle, a 2 MP macro, and a 5 MP depth sensor.