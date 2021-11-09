Fashion is one of the greatest – and best – forms of expression that we have, a real blank canvas that allows us to show how we are every day. And since everything is constantly changing, since it is also a reflection of society itself.

That is why lately we have seen how, also partly thanks to generation Z and the normalization of things that were previously taboo, a trend of genderless clothing has been born. This type of garment is often called genderless (“without gender” if we translate it into Spanish) and they respond to patterns and designs suitable for all cabinetsregardless of gender.

Levi’s

At Levi’s they have a section dedicated exclusively to garments genderless, where they include jeans, sweatshirts or accessories such as shoulder bags. Some of our favorites to fill our wardrobe in this section are real basics:





We start with one of the most famous Levi’s jackets, the model Trucker. In one of its most basic colors so that it integrates well with our wardrobe. 130 euros.





Of course, the iconic ones could not be absent either. 501 jeans, this time in a shortened version. Also available in plus size. 120 euros.





And finally this basic vintage-inspired khaki T-shirt, with the brand’s logo on one side, it seems like a good signing for those days when we don’t know what to wear. 29 euros.

H&M

The Danish firm this year has opted to approach a younger audience, with collections such as Crush by Natalia Lacunza or Nenny x H&M in Portugal. Two different proposals that include designs and garments genderless. Some of our favorite clothes:





First of all, this knitted vest so dosmilero that we love it. 9.99 euros.





Continuing with knitwear we have this white floral sweater, a much more minimal option than the previous one within what the flowers leave you. 19.99 euros.





And finally this other knitted vest. We love green (ideal to combine with brown garments) but it is also available in black. 14.99 euros.

Asos

In 2018 the platform launched Collusion, a collection focused on generation Z with garments genderless which was very well received and has remained until today. Also, as with the H&M collections, it is very focused on the 2000s. But there is a great variety of garments:





The polar They are the perfect garment for this coming cold and this one in ecru with the embroidered logo we love. 41.99 euros.





The collection also includes pants like these brown plaid, ideal to wear with a turtleneck sweater and sneakers or boots. 34.99 euros.





As a jewel in the crown we have this jacket with print Animal Print in green, a real wonder. 69.99 euros.

