One does not realize the importance of having a good nightstand by hand until missing. Ikea knows that this furniture -which often goes unnoticed- is basic in the room, that is why this season shows us the trends that are presented around them. Either modern airsClassic or groundbreaking, these nine options could inspire you.

Original and modern coffee tables

For all those modern looking for something simple but effective, the firm has perfect options. With straight lines, versatility makes an appearance.





– Vikhammer bedside table, 49 euros.





– Eket cabinet type, 65 euros 60 euros.





– Setskog nightstand, 29 euros.

Classic and versatile options

Ikea knows that the classic, timeless and functional triumph, that is why it proposes designs that follow these characteristics but that, in turn, are capable of transforming the entire room. With drawers and in black or white, these models could become your next purchase.





– Nordli two-drawer chest, 69 euros.





– Hemnes chest of two drawers, 49 euros.





– Kullen chest of two drawers, 20 euros.

Create unique designs that won’t go unnoticed

In addition, the firm wants us to let our imagination fly this season, so it shows us different options where furniture that was created for a totally different function is recycled into very original and striking bedside tables.





– Eket wall shelf, 20 euros 15 euros.





– Mosslanda picture shelf, 5 euros 4 euros.





– Räcka curtain rod, 14 euros.

– Aptitlig cutting board, 13 euros.

Photos | Ikea