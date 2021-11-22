Zhu Su, CEO and founder of the hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC), he tweeted that he had “abandoned Ethereum despite having supported it in the past” before turning his statement 180 degrees.

In a thread On Sunday, Su claimed that the Ethereum culture “suffers massively from the founders’ dilemma” and that “everyone is already too rich to remember what was originally proposed.”

Yes I have abandoned Ethereum despite supporting it in the past. Yes Ethereum has abandoned its users despite supporting them in the past. The idea of ​​sitting around jerking off watching the burn and concocting purity tests, while zero newcomers can afford the chain, is gross. – Zhu Su (@zhusu) November 21, 2021

He has since retracted his statement, although the original tweet had not been deleted at the time of writing. In a tweet Following up about five hours later, he asked his followers to “work towards the same goal”, stating that “I love Ethereum and what it stands for.”

In other tweetAbout seven hours after posting the sequel, Su apologized and clarified that she wanted to “soften” her original statement, which was written in the “heat of the moment” and that “abandon is the wrong word”.

Want to soften this and say abandon is the wrong word. Was heat of the moment. I’m sorry. There are great teams working on scaling Eth on L2. Would’ve preferred to see eth1x roadmap. Also would’ve preferred focusing on users rather than holders welfare in upgrades. https://t.co/N3YTAbfVBi – Zhu Su (@zhusu) November 21, 2021

He added: “I don’t know what the solution is. But I do know that, for the millions of new users coming, they shouldn’t be ashamed of going to other ecosystems.. Nor should the developers be ashamed for building on them. “

Layer two solutions are designed to help scale Ethereum and solve high network fees managing transactions outside the main network, or layer one.

In early November, Three Arrows Capital announced itself as an investor in Blizzard, a fund to promote the development of Avalanche, a competitor to Ethereum.

Following the initial tweet, Avalanche’s native cryptocurrency AVAX displaced Dogecoin (DOGE) from its position as the 10th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, reaching a market capitalization of USD 30,320 million. Since then, it has dropped to $ 29.3 billion.

its tweeted a chart of AVAX’s growth with the title “top 10” three hours before posting the apology and retraction of its opening statement.

His original words appear to be a response to Synthetix creator Kain Warwick., who criticized people who have “sold themselves out for profit maximization” in a Tweet Saturday.

“Remember this when everyone floods back into the Ethereum ecosystem once L2 scaling is inevitable”Kain wrote.

Man this little tantrum makes all those ratios yesterday from Su and his shill army worth it. At least now the Ethereum community knows what he really thinks. Glad I was able to flush the wolf out of its sheep clothing. https://t.co/iQFCQQoljm – kain.eth (@kaiynne) November 21, 2021

This little tantrum makes all of Su’s and her army of shill’s ratios from yesterday pay off. At least now the Ethereum community knows what you really think. I’m glad I was able to pull the wolf out of his sheep’s clothing.

Su also asked the Ethereans to keep in mind the initial goal of decentralized finance to “bank the unbanked”, recalling that, in the past, Bitcoin (BTC) was criticized for its transaction fees of $ 0.05.

In 2014, Ethereum co-creator Vitalik Buterin said in reference to Bitcoin: “The ‘Internet of money’ shouldn’t cost $ 0.05 per transaction. It’s kind of absurd.Current rates for Ethereum gas are around 0.012 Ether (ETH), or $ 50 per transaction.

The founder of derivatives exchange dYdX joined the discussion, saying that, although Su’s tweet was “much harsher” than he would have liked, he “somewhat agrees.”

“Ethereum has not run in recent years. I can’t think of a single 10x useful improvement Ethereum has made in the last 4 years. ”

The developer of the Ethereum protocol, Tim Beiko, answered to one of Su’s tweets, acknowledging concerns about high gas rates and a lower than expected amount of adoption.

“A lot of smart people who work on Ethereum are aware of this and spend their time trying to fix it,” he said.

