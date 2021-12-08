The cryptocurrency hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) has bought more than $ 500 million worth of Ether since its CEO, Zhu Su, publicly criticized the cryptocurrency on Twitter.. Does shopping mean you’ve changed your mind, or have you just taken advantage of the market downturn to buy?

In a tirade against Ethereum between November 20 and 22, Zhu tweeted on why he had “abandoned Ethereum despite having supported it in the past”. The thread came in response to a tweet from Synthetix founder Kain Warwick, who had criticized people who had “sold out for profit maximization.” During the tweet storm, Zhu claimed that the Ethereum culture “suffers massively from the Founders’ Dilemma” and that “everyone is already too rich to remember what he originally set out to do.”

Nevertheless, after getting their attention, he turned 180 degrees saying that he wanted to “soften” his original stance and that he “loves Ethereum and what it stands for.”

In the approximately 17 days since the threads, Approximately 156,400 thousand Ether (ETH) or USD 676.37 million have been transferred to a wallet that the blockchain analysis company Nansen has associated with 3AC.

Almost all the funds that entered the wallet during this period were transferred from Binance, the FTX exchange or Coinbase.

Look I couldn’t let you guys jerk off watching the burn without me Eth L1 still unusable for newcomers, show it to your grandma if you don’t believe me I’ll still bid it hard on any panic dump like this weekend obv 100k eth is dust fwiw, more coming – Zhu Su (@zhusu) December 7, 2021

Zhu confirmed transactions earlier today in response to a tweet from Chinese blogger Wu Blockchain, saying that while Ethereum’s layer-one remains “unusable for newcomers,” it would still “push hard on any panic drop like this weekend.”

The purse shows that 3AC made most of its purchases during the weekend’s price crash.

When the tweets against ETH surfaced, many Twitter users believed it was trying to pump up the rival Avalanche (AVAX) project, in which 3AC has invested. In response to a user who asked if the ETH purchases meant that he had dumped his AVAX holdings for ETH, he said that he has “never sold AVAX” and that he simply “bought this ETH from whoever was financially illiterate enough to sell this weekend. “

In early November, Three Arrows Capital announced itself as an investor in Blizzard, a fund to promote the development of AVAX. Following Zhu’s initial tweets, AVAX displaced Dogecoin (DOGE) from its position as the 10th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. Zhu tweeted a graph of AVAX’s growth with the title “top 10” in the hours leading up to its turnaround.

Yes I have abandoned Ethereum despite supporting it in the past. Yes Ethereum has abandoned its users despite supporting them in the past. The idea of ​​sitting around jerking off watching the burn and concocting purity tests, while zero newcomers can afford the chain, is gross. – Zhu Su (@zhusu) November 21, 2021

At 23:34 UTC today, 93,791,894 Ether has been moved from the wallet belonging to 3AC to an address that appears to belong to a major trader. Smaller amounts have been moved to other addresses, including 500 Ether to an apparent NFT investment wallet shortly.

