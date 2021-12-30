Dec 30, 2021 at 09:41 CET

EFE

The Civil Guard has arrested three people in Huelva who were distributing shoulders and hams with false Iberian seals in Madrid and have seized 1,063 pieces that posed a risk to public health, as they were considered unfit for consumption.

Investigation of the Operation Costmapa It was started last October by agents of the Seprona of the Madrid Civil Guard Command, as reported by the armed institute on Thursday.

The agents detected and immobilized several hams and shoulders in a commercial company in Getafe who carried Iberian vitolas from the province of Huelva with irregularities in the seals and labels.

All came from the same commercial firm and were also being distributed in other retail facilities located in Las Rozas and Seville.

After several inspections, the agents discovered a complex plot made up of several merchants that Iberian seals were placed on pieces that were not.

In addition, they issued false audits in the quality certificates and introduced them to the final consumer market.

In total, investigators seized 405 shoulders and 659 hams, which have an estimated value of 180,000 euros.

These pieces are considered unfit for consumption, since as it is not possible to clearly accredit the origin or provenance of the same products can not ensure food safety.

The agents they arrested three people in Huelva related to the company that introduced them to the consumer market.

They have also cited as investigated five other people who performed auditing and administration functions in companies dedicated to product quality and certification.

All of them are charged with crimes against public health related to the market and consumers, document forgery, scam and crime against industrial property.

This operation has had the collaboration of the Departments of Health and Agriculture both from Madrid and Andalusia.