Three Armenian soldiers were killed in clashes with Azerbaijani forces on the border, in the deadliest clash since the end of the war in Nagorno Karabakh, the Armenian Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday.

“Due to the armed actions launched following an attack by the Azerbaijani forces, there are three dead and two wounded on the Armenian side,” the ministry statement said. The confrontation took place in the northeast segment of the border.

According to the Armenian Foreign Ministry, Azerbaijani forces “launched an offensive at 03:40 against Armenian positions”, after which “local fighting broke out.”

Azerbaijan reported that two of its military personnel had been injured in the clashes, but that their lives were not in danger.

According to a statement from the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, the fighting began around 12.50 am. Azerbaijan accused the Armenian forces of “using light weapons and grenade launchers” against their positions.

Both sides blamed each other for the incident, the deadliest since the end of the 2020 Armenian-Azerbaijani war for control of the disputed Nagorno Karabakh enclave.

That six-week war, which left more than 6,500 dead, ended in a military defeat for Armenia, which was forced to cede important territories to Azerbaijan under a ceasefire agreement negotiated by Moscow.

