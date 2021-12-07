Among the errors most mentioned by consumers is one related to the execution of applications. Many of them have reported that the softwares they crash randomly and automatic leaving without access to the app in question.

At the moment, the update release in the rest of the brands it is in beta program at the expense of the stable version arriving, but we have already been able to take a look at all the news that Android 12 brings. However, as is logical during the first months after its release. ad, users have experienced various problems that they have not been slow to report to Google so that it can fix them as soon as possible.

Along with this dilemma, they have also expressed themselves arguing that it causes a excessive battery wear, although some argue that even when the terminal is not in use it continues to consume energy in an excessive way. A specific user claims that his Pixel 5 consumes more than 10% capacity per hour with the screen off.

Face unlock disabled

The security it is a fundamental element in the digital age in which we live. That is why the rulings that revolve around this issue generate real headaches. One of the main problems that have been reported has to do with the facial recognition.

A large number of users have reported that face unlock has suddenly stopped working on their terminals. While, in turn, they receive a notification that indicates the following: “Wipe the top of the screen, especially the black bar ”.

Despite complying with what is indicated by the phone, in addition to restarting the device, this problem persisted continually.

Undetectable for Android Auto

Another of the reports obtained through people’s complaints is directly related to the smart navigation system of Google. According to company data, Android Auto no longer turns on automatically when connect phone after upgrade.

Due to many attempts to solve this issue, both by eliminating the rest of the Bluetooth connections and using other cables, the mobile continues without being recognizable to the vehicle.

These are just some of the most common mistakes you have experienced, but they have not been the only ones. As usual in the first months after a new update is released, a huge number will appear of failures of all kinds.

In fact, it is more than likely that when Android 12 reaches the other smartphones, the amount of problems multiply exponentially. This is something that has happened and will always happen. The important thing is that Google is aware of all this and corrects them as soon as possible.