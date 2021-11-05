EFE.- Thousands of young people from various environmental movements have taken to the streets of Glasgow on Friday in a march organized by the environmental organization FFF (Fridays For Future) to demand “climate and racial justice” from world leaders meeting at COP26.

Under a cloudy sky, the young protesters shouted with joy when the brief rays of sun that filtered through the clouds that covered the sky of Glasgow this Friday illuminated the colorful forest of cardboard banners that led the march, a place reserved for the indigenous people.

Shouting ‘What do we want? Climate justice!’ Or ‘Climate change is a war of the rich against the poor’ ‘, thousands of young climate activists expressed their outrage at the passivity of the political class, which they accuse of “wasting time and deceiving people in meetings like COP26,” explained Margarita, an Austrian activist for Fridays For Future.

“Climate justice means the end of colonialism, patriarchy, racism and extractivism,” said Andrea Ixchiu, a native of Guatemala and a member of the Futuros Indígenas network.

Ixchiu explained that “we indigenous people are facing, first of all, the consequences of the climate crisis and the installation of extractive and colonialist megaprojects that are destroying the land of the original peoples of Latin America.”

“What they call sustainable energy (in reference to hydroelectric energy) is the destruction of our lives and our communities, ”he said.

The long column of young climate activists, which began its journey in Kelvingrove Park, is heading to the central square of George Square and is scheduled to end there with the intervention of prominent youth activists such as Greta Thunberg and Vanessa Nakate.

