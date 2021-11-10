Denuvo has been one of the most contentious anti-piracy systems in recent years. Although it has been enormously effective in delaying the cracking of titles that use it (thus “protecting” them in the most decisive weeks, the initial ones) it is famous for reducing performance in cases like Resident Evil Village and producing other types of problems. for players who buy these titles.

Today the problem has been even more serious, according to which Thousands of players lose access to numerous games after Denuvo servers crash.

They analyze the graphical improvements of the Halo Infinite campaign compared to last year’s demo

The titles affected by this are many, from older titles like Dead Rising 4 or Middle Earth: Shadow of War to what is probably the most serious case: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, which went on sale barely two weeks ago. A clear example of the complications that this anti-hacking system can cause for users who purchase the games that use it.

Thousands of players lose access to numerous games after Denuvo servers crash, their anti-hacking system

As for what is the possible reason for this, the Twitter user Alex Buckland has found that the company has allowed Denuvo domain names to expire, causing numerous titles to stop working. We hope that this problem can be fixed as soon as possible.

For the rest, you can read our analysis of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (which we awarded with a score of 9.2) here.